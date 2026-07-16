Changan Automobile Inaugurates First Showroom in Ethiopia, Deepening Middle East and Africa Market Presence

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changan Automobile officially opened its first showroom in Ethiopia at 2Q28+8M9, Gabon St, Addis Ababa, marking a key milestone in the brand's strategic expansion across the Middle East and Africa. The opening ceremony was graced by Minister Counselor Liu Xiaoguang of the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia; Mr. Yalew Getachew of the Ethiopian Investment Commission; Dr. Hadegu Hailekiros of the Ethiopian Ministry of Industry; as well as representatives from Changan Automobile and GT Motors, Changan's local strategic partner.





As Africa's second-most populous nation with a fast-growing middle class, with the Ethiopian government actively promoting electric vehicle adoption, the market presents substantial growth opportunities for Changan's global layout. Through the new showroom, Changan will provide local consumers with one-stop automotive services covering vehicle sales, after-sales maintenance, spare parts supply and customer service, strengthening its connection with Ethiopian users while supporting the country's green mobility transition.

The showroom opening marks a step forward in Changan's Vast Ocean Plan 2.0, built on four pillars: long-term commitment, deep localization, systematic development, and ESG integration. Through this framework, Changan is evolving from a market entrant to a local operator, it is a sustained commitment to embedding Changan into Ethiopia's automotive industry and contributing to its long-term growth.





"Ethiopia is a market full of energy and promise, and we are deeply optimistic about its long-term vitality," said the sales director of Changan Automobile. "Working hand-in-hand with GT Motors, we will bring intelligent, reliable, and cost-effective mobility solutions within reach of Ethiopian families, paired with after-sales excellence that sets a new benchmark for the industry."

GT Motors brings strong on-the-ground capabilities, with dedicated teams in sales, after-sales, technical support and cross-border logistics. This partnership reflects Changan's commitment to building sustainable, localized operations across the Middle East and Africa through trusted local partners.

Going forward, Changan Automobile will steadily enhance its retail and service network in Ethiopia, bringing a diversified lineup of intelligent and new energy vehicles tailored to local driving conditions and consumer needs. By aligning its product strategy and operations with the nation's green mobility agenda, Changan aims to become a trusted, enduring contributor to Ethiopia's automotive modernization and sustainable economic development.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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