DUO Launches the Conversational AI Relationship Concierge

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than two decades, online dating has been built around the same experience: create a profile, browse strangers, swipe, match, repeat.

Today, DUO introduces the Conversational AI Relationship Concierge—a new approach to dating powered by AI that learns through conversation and proactively introduces compatible people.

No profiles to build. No endless feeds. No swiping. No app to download.

Instead, members simply text with DUO through iMessage or Google Messages. As conversations continue, DUO learns who they are—their personality, communication style, values, interests, relationship goals, and what they're truly looking for in a partner.

Don’t waste time searching through thousands of profiles; DUO does the searching.

Every introduction is based on an evolving understanding of the individual, not a static profile. The concierge explains why it made each introduction and continuously learns from every conversation and every piece of feedback.

Beyond Dating Apps

Dating apps were built around discovery.

DUO is built around understanding and decisions.

Instead of giving people more choices, DUO helps them make better ones by continuously building a deeper understanding of each member and introducing people it believes are genuinely compatible.

"We're not building another dating app," said Nuri Otus, Co-Founder and CEO of DUO. "We're changing how people find meaningful relationships. AI shouldn't just make searching more efficient—it should understand people well enough to make thoughtful introductions."

A Headless AI Experience

DUO was designed without an app.

The conversation is the interface.

By living inside the messaging platforms people already use every day, the experience feels natural, familiar, and continuous. Not another destination to visit daily, no profiles to maintain. Members simply keep talking, and the concierge keeps learning.

A New Standard for Consumer AI

Search engines helped people find information.

Large language models helped people generate answers.

DUO represents the next step: AI that remembers context, understands people over time, and proactively takes action instead of waiting for prompts.

Relationships are the first step.

The broader vision is AI that helps people navigate life's most important decisions—navigating careers, wellness, education, financial decisions, and other parts of life where understanding someone over time leads to better outcomes.

"Today's AI answers questions," Otus said. "Tomorrow's AI will know you. We believe that's the shift that will define the next generation of consumer AI."

This is more than a different dating experience.

It's a different relationship between people and AI.

Get Started

DUO is available today through a members-only early access program.

Request an invitation at www.tryduo.net or text "Sign me up" to (415) 518-4409.

DUO has nearly filled its seed financing round and welcomes inquiries with strategic investors in AI and consumer technology.