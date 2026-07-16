Global Bulk Wet Chemical Market 2027-2037: Semiconductor Demand, Supply and Competitive Outlook Featuring Profiles of 57 Suppliers

Dublin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Bulk Wet Chemical Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bulk Wet Chemical Market 2027-2037 provides a ten-year assessment of demand, supply, pricing and competition across China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia. The analysis connects chemical consumption with wafer-fab investment, process-node migration, single-wafer adoption, etch intensity and reclaim trends. It also examines localization initiatives, export controls, PFAS regulation, sustainability requirements and waste-treatment pressures affecting semiconductor chemical suppliers.

The global bulk wet chemical market is positioned for sustained growth as semiconductor manufacturers expand wafer-fab capacity and adopt increasingly complex production processes. The market comprises eight high-purity, SEMI-grade chemicals used extensively in wafer processing: sulfuric acid, hydrogen peroxide, hydrofluoric acid, hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, phosphoric acid, ammonium hydroxide and isopropyl alcohol.

These semiconductor wet chemicals support critical cleaning, surface preparation, oxide and nitride etching, photoresist stripping, rinsing and drying processes. Although purchased in bulk volumes, they require exceptionally stringent purity and contamination controls. Trace metals and particles can reduce semiconductor device yield, making chemical quality, production consistency and secure delivery essential procurement considerations.

Demand is closely linked to installed wafer-fab capacity, but semiconductor technology trends are increasing chemical consumption faster than wafer volumes alone. Advanced process nodes, single-wafer processing, multi-patterning and three-dimensional device architectures require additional cleaning and etching cycles. Lower on-site chemical reclaim and recycling rates also increase demand for newly supplied material.

Hydrofluoric acid and phosphoric acid are expected to record particularly strong growth because of rising etch intensity. Sulfuric acid remains the largest chemistry by volume, while isopropyl alcohol demand continues to benefit from the transition toward single-wafer drying processes.

East Asia accounts for the majority of global semiconductor bulk wet chemical demand. China is the fastest-expanding regional market and continues to prioritize domestic supply-chain development. Japan maintains a highly self-sufficient production base and a leading position in high-purity fluorine chemistry. Taiwan, Europe, the United States and Southeast Asia remain comparatively dependent on imported hydrofluoric acid, increasing their exposure to logistics disruptions, trade restrictions and upstream fluorspar availability.

The supplier landscape includes approximately 50 significant producers and is fragmented globally, although individual chemical and regional markets can be highly concentrated. Competitive performance increasingly depends on purity capability, regional manufacturing presence, technical support and supply reliability. Hydrofluoric acid presents an especially significant supply-chain risk because of concentrated production, geopolitical exposure and constraints within the upstream fluorine and fluorspar industries.

The report includes:

Ten-year demand forecasts by chemical, region and semiconductor application, supported by base, high and low market scenarios.

Analysis of wafer-fab capacity, advanced-node migration, single-wafer processing and chemical consumption per wafer.

Detailed assessments of sulfuric acid, hydrogen peroxide, hydrofluoric acid, hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, phosphoric acid, ammonium hydroxide and isopropyl alcohol.

Regional evaluations covering chemical demand, domestic self-sufficiency, import dependence, supplier leadership and interregional trade flows.

Supplier market-share analysis by chemistry and geography, including multinational producers, regional leaders and specialist manufacturers.

Historical and forecast semiconductor chemical pricing, regional price differences and key raw-material cost sensitivities.

Coverage of bulk packaging, logistics, point-of-use requirements, lead times and single-source supply risks.

Assessment of fluorine supply, hydrofluoric acid availability, PFAS regulation, chemical reclaim, recycling and sustainability initiatives.

Profiles of 57 suppliers, including product portfolios, manufacturing footprints, ownership developments and recent strategic activity.

The study is designed for semiconductor chemical suppliers, wafer-fab procurement teams, investors, strategists and policymakers. It identifies where demand will concentrate through 2037, which bulk wet chemicals offer the strongest growth prospects, where supply vulnerabilities remain and how regional localization will reshape the competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Scope and Headline Definitions

1.2 Key Findings, 2027-2037

1.3 Market Size, Growth, and CAGR Summary

1.4 Headline Forecasts by Chemical and Region

1.5 Strategic Implications for Suppliers and Buyers



2 INTRODUCTION AND SCOPE

2.1 Report Objectives

2.2 Product Scope: The Eight Bulk Chemicals

2.3 Geographic Scope: The Seven Regions

2.4 Grade Definitions



3 SEMICONDUCTOR DEMAND DRIVERS AND PROCESS CONTEXT

3.1 Wafer Fab Capacity Outlook

3.2 Technology Node Migration and Fab Build-Out

3.2.1 Single-Wafer Processing, Etch Intensity, and Consumption per Wafer

3.3 Recycling and Reclaim Rates



4 BULK WET CHEMICAL SEGMENTATION

4.1 Chemical-to-Application Mapping

4.2 Segment Definitions and Primary Applications



5 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST, 2027-2037

5.1 Total Market Value and Volume

5.2 Forecast by Chemical

5.3 Forecast by Region

5.4 Forecast by Application

5.5 Scenario Analysis



6 CHEMICAL-BY-CHEMICAL ANALYSIS

6.1 Sulfuric Acid (H₂SO₄)

6.2 Hydrogen Peroxide (H₂O₂)

6.3 Hydrofluoric Acid (HF)

6.4 Hydrochloric Acid (HCl)

6.5 Nitric Acid (HNO₃)

6.6 Phosphoric Acid (H₃PO₄)

6.7 Ammonium Hydroxide (NH₄OH)

6.8 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA)

6.9 Cross-Chemical Summary



7 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

7.1 China

7.2 Japan

7.3 Korea

7.4 Taiwan

7.5 USA

7.6 Europe

7.7 Southeast Asia (SEA)

7.8 Cross-Regional Summary



8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND SUPPLIER LANDSCAPE

8.1 Supplier Landscape Overview

8.2 Multi-Region Majors and Chemical Coverage

8.3 Regional Supplier Champions and Footprint

8.4 Supplier Share Positions by Chemical and Region



9 SUPPLY CHAIN, PACKAGING AND LOGISTICS

9.1 Bulk Delivery Models

9.2 Packaging and Point-of-Use

9.3 Logistics, Lead Times, and Sourcing Constraints

9.4 Supply Security and Single-Source Risk



10 PRICING ANALYSIS

10.1 Historical and Forecast Price Trends

10.2 Regional Price Differentials

10.3 Price Forecast by Chemical and Region

10.4 Cost Drivers and Sensitivity



11 MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

11.1 Drivers and Restraints

11.2 Localization, Export Controls, and Geopolitical Risk

11.3 Sustainability and Regulatory Pressure

11.4 Trend Impact Matrix



12 COMPANY PROFILES (57 COMPANY PROFILES)



13 APPENDIX

13.1 Research Methodology and Forecast Model

13.2 Master Supplier Directory

13.3 Detailed Forecast Data Tables

13.4 Methodology and Forecast Model Detail

13.5 Glossary of Terms and Acronyms

13.6 SEMI Grade Reference



14 REFERENCES



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1. Bulk wet chemical market value by chemical, 2027 / 2032 / 2037 (US$ billion) and CAGR

Table 2. Top-line regional forecast summary, 2027 and 2037 (US$ billion) and CAGR

Table 3. Bulk wet chemicals in scope: formula, CAS, primary function, and typical grade

Table 4. Regional definitions and country coverage

Table 5. SEMI grade classification framework

Table 6. Global installed wafer capacity (million 200mm-eq wafers/month)

Table 7. Net capacity added by region, 2027-2037

Table 8. Major fab projects by region

Table 9. Indicative chemical consumption coefficients by process step

Table 10. Cleaning vs. etch demand (US$ billion)

Table 11. Virgin vs. reclaimed demand (US$ billion)

Table 12. Segment membership

Table 13. Use intensity by chemical and application (0 = none, 3 = high)

Table 14. Segment definitions, dominant application, and primary demand driver

Table 15. Total market value and volume by year

Table 16. Market value by chemical, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Table 17. Market volume by chemical, 2027-2037 (kilotonnes, 100% basis)

Table 18. Market value by region, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Table 19. Cleaning vs. etch endpoints and growth

Table 20. Scenario assumptions and outputs (total market, US$ billion)

Table 21. H₂SO₄ demand by region (US$ billion)

Table 22. H₂SO₄ global supplier share

Table 23. H₂SO₄ supplier share by region (leading suppliers and top-3 concentration)

Table 24. H₂SO₄ price trend and forecast (US$/kg, electronic grade, delivered)

Table 25. H₂O₂ demand by region (US$ billion)

Table 26. H₂O₂ global supplier share

Table 27. H₂O₂ supplier share by region (leading suppliers and top-3 concentration)

Table 28. H₂O₂ price trend and forecast (US$/kg, electronic grade, delivered)

Table 29. HF demand by region (US$ billion)

Table 30. HF global supplier share

Table 31. HF supplier share by region (leading suppliers and top-3 concentration)

Table 32. HF price trend and forecast (US$/kg, electronic grade, delivered)

Table 33. HCl demand by region (US$ billion)

Table 34. HCl global supplier share

Table 35. HCl supplier share by region (leading suppliers and top-3 concentration)

Table 36. HCl price trend and forecast (US$/kg, electronic grade, delivered)

Table 37. HNO₃ demand by region (US$ billion)

Table 38. HNO₃ supplier share by region (leading suppliers and top-3 concentration)

Table 39. HNO₃ price trend and forecast (US$/kg, electronic grade, delivered)

Table 40. H₃PO₄ demand by region (US$ billion)

Table 41. H₃PO₄ supplier share by region (leading suppliers and top-3 concentration)

Table 42. H₃PO₄ price trend and forecast (US$/kg, electronic grade, delivered)

Table 43. NH₄OH demand by region (US$ billion)

Table 44. NH₄OH supplier share by region (leading suppliers and top-3 concentration)

Table 45. NH₄OH price trend and forecast (US$/kg, electronic grade, delivered)

Table 46. IPA demand by region (US$ billion)

Table 47. IPA supplier share by region (leading suppliers and top-3 concentration)

Table 48. IPA price trend and forecast (US$/kg, electronic grade, delivered)

Table 49. Chemical CAGR ranking with values

Table 50. China demand by chemical, 2037 (US$ billion)

Table 51. China self-sufficiency by chemical (% domestic)

Table 52. China supplier share by chemical (leading suppliers, top-3 concentration)

Table 53. Japan demand by chemical, 2037 (US$ billion)

Table 54. Japan self-sufficiency by chemical (% domestic)

Table 55. Japan supplier share by chemical (leading suppliers, top-3 concentration)

Table 56. Korea demand by chemical, 2037 (US$ billion)

Table 57. Korea self-sufficiency by chemical (% domestic)

Table 58. Korea supplier share by chemical (leading suppliers, top-3 concentration)

Table 59. Taiwan demand by chemical, 2037 (US$ billion)

Table 60. Taiwan self-sufficiency by chemical (% domestic)

Table 61. Taiwan supplier share by chemical (leading suppliers, top-3 concentration)

Table 62. USA demand by chemical, 2037 (US$ billion)

Table 63. USA self-sufficiency by chemical (% domestic)

Table 64. USA supplier share by chemical (leading suppliers, top-3 concentration)

Table 65. Europe demand by chemical, 2037 (US$ billion)

Table 66. Europe self-sufficiency by chemical (% domestic)

Table 67. Europe supplier share by chemical (leading suppliers, top-3 concentration)

Table 68. SEA demand by chemical, 2037 (US$ billion)

Table 69. SEA self-sufficiency by chemical (% domestic)

Table 70. SEA supplier share by chemical (leading suppliers, top-3 concentration)

Table 71. Regional demand totals and growth (US$ billion)

Table 72. Regional self-sufficiency index by chemical (% domestic / in-region supply)

Table 73. Major suppliers by home region

Table 74. Regional anchor suppliers and principal challengers

Table 75. Lead-time and supply-risk assessment by chemical (with highest-risk region)

Table 76. Price index by chemical (2023 = 100)

Table 77. Regional price index by chemical (global avg = 100)

Table 78. Delivered price forecast by chemical and region, 2037 (US$/kg)

Table 79. Cost-driver sensitivity by chemical

Table 80. Geopolitical risk score by chemical and region (0 = none, 3 = high)

Table 81. Trend impact matrix (impact, horizon, most-affected chemicals)

Table 82. Complete supplier list with home region and chemical coverage

Table 83. Full demand dataset: market value by chemical, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Table 84. Full demand dataset: market volume by chemical, 2027-2037 (kilotonnes, 100% basis)

Table 85. Key model assumptions and parameters

Table 86. Glossary and abbreviations

Table 87. SEMI grade reference (report-level summary)



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1. Global bulk wet chemical market value, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 2. Bulk wet chemical demand split by chemical, 2027 vs. 2037 (% share of total)

Figure 3. Regional demand share, 2037 (% of global value)

Figure 4. Report scope matrix: relative demand intensity by chemical and region, 2037

Figure 5. Global installed wafer capacity forecast, 2027-2037 (million 200mm-equivalent wafers/month)

Figure 6. Net new wafer capacity added by region, 2027-2037 (million 200mm-equivalent wafers/month)

Figure 7. Wet chemical consumption intensity per wafer by node (index, 90 nm = 100)

Figure 8. Cleaning vs. etch wet-chemical demand split, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 9. Effect of declining reclaim rates on virgin chemical demand, 2027 / 2032 / 2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 10. Segmentation tree: Acids / Bases / Solvent

Figure 11. Chemical-to-application use-intensity heat map

Figure 12. Total bulk wet chemical market value and volume, 2027-2037 (dual axis)

Figure 13. Bulk wet chemical market value by chemical, 2027-2037 (stacked area, US$ billion)

Figure 14. Bulk wet chemical market value by region, 2027-2037 (stacked area, US$ billion)

Figure 15. Cleaning vs. etch demand, 2027 vs. 2037 (US$ billion, with CAGR)

Figure 16. Base / high / low market scenarios, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 17. H₂SO₄ demand forecast by region, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 18. H₂SO₄ global supplier share (%)

Figure 19. H₂O₂ demand forecast by region, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 20. H₂O₂ global supplier share (%)

Figure 21. HF demand forecast by region, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 22. HF global supplier share (%) Source: Future Markets.

Figure 23. HCl demand forecast by region, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 24. HCl global supplier share (%)

Figure 25. HNO₃ demand forecast by region, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 26. HNO₃ global supplier share (%)

Figure 27. H₃PO₄ demand forecast by region, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 28. H₃PO₄ global supplier share (%)

Figure 29. NH₄OH demand forecast by region, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 30. NH₄OH global supplier share (%)

Figure 31. IPA demand forecast by region, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 32. IPA global supplier share (%)

Figure 33. Bulk wet chemical demand growth comparison, 2027-2037 (CAGR ranking)

Figure 34. China bulk wet chemical demand by chemical, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 35. China supply self-sufficiency vs. imports by chemical (% of regional requirement)

Figure 36. Japan bulk wet chemical demand by chemical, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 37. Japan supply self-sufficiency vs. imports by chemical (% of regional requirement)

Figure 38. Korea bulk wet chemical demand by chemical, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 39. Korea supply self-sufficiency vs. imports by chemical (% of regional requirement)

Figure 40. Taiwan bulk wet chemical demand by chemical, 2027-2037 (US$ billion) Source: Future Markets.

Figure 41. Taiwan supply self-sufficiency vs. imports by chemical (% of regional requirement)

Figure 42. USA bulk wet chemical demand by chemical, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 43. USA supply self-sufficiency vs. imports by chemical (% of regional requirement)

Figure 44. Europe bulk wet chemical demand by chemical, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 45. Europe supply self-sufficiency vs. imports by chemical (% of regional requirement)

Figure 46. SEA bulk wet chemical demand by chemical, 2027-2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 47. SEA supply self-sufficiency vs. imports by chemical (% of regional requirement)

Figure 48. Regional demand comparison, 2027 vs. 2037 (US$ billion)

Figure 49. Inter-regional HF trade flows (schematic) Source: Future Markets.

Figure 50. Consolidated global supplier share, all chemicals combined, 2037 (treemap, %)

Figure 51. Chemical coverage matrix of leading suppliers (dot size ∝ global share)

Figure 52. Supplier HQ footprint by region (schematic) Source: Future Markets.

Figure 53. Typical bulk wet chemical supply chain (schematic)

Figure 54. Packaging/delivery mode share by chemical (% of delivered volume) Source: Future Markets.

Figure 55. Indexed price trends by chemical, 2023-2037 (2023 = 100)

Figure 56. Regional price premium/discount by chemical, 2037 (index, global avg = 100)

Figure 57. Drivers-and-restraints summary (net impact on bulk chemical demand)

Figure 58. Geopolitical / supply-disruption risk exposure by chemical and region

Figure 59. Research and forecast methodology flow



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ADEKA

Air Liquide

Arkema

Ashland

Avantor

BASF

Central Glass

Chang Chun Group

Chemtrade Logistics

Daikin Industries

Do-Fluoride

Dongjin Semichem

Dongwoo Fine-Chem

ENF Technology

Entegris (CMC Materials)

Everlight Chemical

Evonik

Foosung

Fujian Yongjing Technology

Fujifilm Electronic Materials

Greenda Electronic Materials

Hansol Chemical

Honeywell

Jiangyin Runma

Jianghua Micro

Jingrui Electronic Materials

Juhua Group

Kanto Chemical

Kanto Denka Kogyo

LCY Chemical

Linde

Merck KGaA / EMD Electronics

Mitsubishi Chemical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rbq8b

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