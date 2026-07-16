Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (6 to 10 July 2026)

15 July 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 6 to 10 July 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|6 810
|34,7339
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|5 100
|34,6752
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|10 000
|34,5702
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|34,5567
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|6 515
|33,9873
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|5 673
|33,8265
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|7 809
|33,8631
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|4 391
|33,8166
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|9 583
|34,5914
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Jul-26
|FR0000073298
|2 360
|34,6293
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment