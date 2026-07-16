Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (6 to 10 July 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

15 July 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 6 to 10 July 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Jul-26FR00000732986 81034,7339XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Jul-26FR00000732985 10034,6752DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Jul-26FR000007329810 00034,5702XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Jul-26FR00000732982 00034,5567DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Jul-26FR00000732986 51533,9873XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Jul-26FR00000732985 67333,8265DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Jul-26FR00000732987 80933,8631XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Jul-26FR00000732984 39133,8166DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Jul-26FR00000732989 58334,5914XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Jul-26FR00000732982 36034,6293DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 07 15_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 