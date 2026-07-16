Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (6 to 10 July 2026)

15 July 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 6 to 10 July 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Jul-26 FR0000073298 6 810 34,7339 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Jul-26 FR0000073298 5 100 34,6752 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Jul-26 FR0000073298 10 000 34,5702 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Jul-26 FR0000073298 2 000 34,5567 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Jul-26 FR0000073298 6 515 33,9873 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Jul-26 FR0000073298 5 673 33,8265 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Jul-26 FR0000073298 7 809 33,8631 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Jul-26 FR0000073298 4 391 33,8166 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Jul-26 FR0000073298 9 583 34,5914 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Jul-26 FR0000073298 2 360 34,6293 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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