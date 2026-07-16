PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, July 16, 2026

VINCI Airports – Traffic as of June 30, 2026

Overall traffic remained stable in the first half of 2026

A slight decline in the 2 nd quarter due to geopolitical disruptions that affected certain airports

Many airports in Europe and Latin America nevertheless continued to post solid traffic growth in the 2nd quarter





VINCI Airports’ passenger traffic remained stable in the 1st half of the year, despite geopolitical disruptions that affected certain airports in the 2nd quarter. While the conflict in the Middle East and tensions between China and Japan weighed on a few airports, others (notably in Portugal, Edinburgh, Belgrade, Budapest, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Cabo Verde) posted strong performances.

Overall, more than 159 million passengers were welcomed at the airports managed by the Group this half-year. This overall performance reflects the network’s strong geographic diversification and its resilience in the face of short-term markets disruptions.

In the paragraphs below, and unless otherwise stated, the variations refer to traffic levels for the 2nd quarter of 2026 compared to the 2nd quarter of 2025.

In the second quarter of 2026, VINCI Airports welcomed 85.1 million passengers across its entire network, recording a slight decrease of 1.3% compared to the same period in 2025. This trend reflects contrasting dynamics within the wide diversity of airports managed by VINCI Airports.

At London Gatwick, the decline in traffic was driven by the significant reduction in flows to and from the Middle East, as well as the restructuring of part of the medium-haul offering. In Chile, Santiago airport experienced a decline in traffic due to the unfavorable impact of rising fuel prices and reduced passenger flows from Argentina. In Mexico, the increase in fuel prices also slowed growth momentum. However, traffic recorded a slight rise during the quarter, supported by a rebound at the end of June, notably driven by an influx of passengers attending World Cup football matches, particularly in Monterrey. In Asia, tensions between China and Japan continued to impact the performance of Japanese airports.

Conversely, several airports in the network continued their growth trajectory. In Europe, Belgrade airport reaffirmed its dynamism, driven notably by the development of intra-European destinations such as Rome and Barcelona, marked by increased capacity and high load factors. At Edinburgh airport, traffic growth this quarter was fueled by connections to the United States (Philadelphia, New York, Chicago), as well as increased capacity offered by the main platform's airlines (Ryanair, easyJet, Jet2). Budapest airport recorded high passenger numbers, driven by the expansion of Wizz Air’s offerings and the influx of passengers attending the Champions League final at the end of May. This positive momentum continued in June, with traffic up 13% compared to last year. In Portugal, despite the nationwide general strike on June 3, which impacted traffic, overall growth remained for the period. Porto airport maintained its performance, fueled by transatlantic connections and leisure flights within Europe operated by Ryanair, Transavia, and TAP, as was also the case in Faro with Jet2.

In the Cabo Verde archipelago, the airports of VINCI Airports' network recorded an increase in passenger traffic, driven by the new connections to Europe offered this year.

In Brazil, Salvador Bahia airport continued its remarkable growth as a regional hub following investments by GOL Airlines. In the Caribbean, airports in the Dominican Republic experienced a strong increase in traffic, bolstered by Canadian airlines extending winter season flights due to strong demand, as well as the expanded offerings of carriers such as Arajet, American Airlines, and Copa airlines at Santo Domingo airport. In the same region, Guanacaste airport strengthened its international appeal, driven by an increase in seat capacity offered by US airlines.

About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 14 countries. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions (scope 1 and 2) across the network by 2050 while supporting its stakeholders’ transition.

For more information:

www.vinci-airports.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-airports/

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial movements on 30 June 2026

I- Trends in passenger traffic at VINCI Airports1





June 2026 Q2 2026 YTD at the end of June 2026 % Change 2026 / 2025 % Change 2026 / 2025 % Change 2026 / 2025 VINCI Airports -2.6% -1.3% 0.0% Portugal (ANA) -0.2% +1.7% +2.6% United Kingdom -2.9% -2.1% -1.5% France -5.2% -2.5% -2.3% Serbia +3.1% +6.2% +7.2% Hungary +13% +7.0% +5.4% Mexico (OMA) +2.0% +0.5% +2.6% United States of America -13% -12% -9.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +8.3% +11% +10% Costa Rica +8.1% +9.4% +11% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -5.3% -3.0% -2.4% Brazil +0.0% +2.2% +5.2% Japan (Kansai Airports) -12% -8.8% -5.6% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -20% -15% -7.7% Cabo Verde -0.3% +4.6% +11%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

II- Trends in commercial movements (ATM) at VINCI Airports2





June 2026 Q2 2026 YTD at the end of June 2026 % Change 2026 / 2025 % Change 2026 / 2025 % Change 2026 / 2025 VINCI Airports -1.2% -2.2% -1.8% Portugal (ANA) -1.1% +0.5% +1.1% United Kingdom -0.3% +0.2% -1.0% France +0.6% -0.8% -1.0% Serbia +1.5% +3.0% +3.9% Hungary +9.5% +5.6% +3.9% Mexico (OMA) -0.5% -3.0% -0.2% United States of America -5.2% -21% -20% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +7.0% +8.2% +5.7% Costa Rica +17% +20% +23% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -1.7% -0.6% -2.4% Brazil +3.1% +1.0% +2.3% Japan (Kansai Airports) -10% -9.5% -8.4% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -8.6% -8.8% -2.2% Cabo Verde +3.2% +11% +13%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

III- Passenger traffic by airport





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2026 % change 2026 / 2025 YTD at the end of June (6 months) % change 2026 / 2025 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 9,586 -0.2% 17,444 +1.3% Porto (OPO) 100 4,967 +6.1% 8,451 +7.0% Faro (FAO) 100 3,523 +4.3% 4,794 +3.8% Madeira (FNC. PXO) 100 1,581 +2.4% 2,769 +3.1% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 856 -11% 1,360 -9.3% TOTAL 20,515 +1.7% 34,818 +2.6% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50.01 10,930 -5.5% 19,056 -4.7% Edinburgh (EDI) 50.01 4,830 +4.7% 8,193 +5.4% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,837 +2.5% 3,218 +1.9% TOTAL 17,597 -2.1% 30,467 -1.5% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 30.6 2,811 -2.7% 5,158 -1.9% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 2,081 -1.2% 3,383 -1.6% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 140 +11% 257 +2.7% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 11 -53% 193 -12% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 19 -13% 171 +3.8% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 83 +2.3% 105 -3.7% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 43 -41% 85 -35% Annecy (NCY) 100 1 x2.3 3 +17% TOTAL 5,191 -2.5% 9,361 -2.3% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 2,443 +6.2% 4,201 +7.2% TOTAL 2,443 +6.2% 4,201 +7.2% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 20 5,402 +7.0% 9,540 +5.4% TOTAL 5,402 +7.0% 9,540 +5.4% Mexico (OMA) of which Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 3,976 -1.6% 7,554 +2.8% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 504 +6.0% 950 +5.9% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 519 -3.1% 990 -3.0% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 533 -5.2% 1,048 -4.8% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 397 -7.7% 840 -7.8% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 180 +15% 370 +10% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 238 +23% 436 +19% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 224 +7.2% 414 +3.2% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 171 +3.8% 411 +7.5% Durango (DGO) 29.99 163 +21% 311 +20% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 113 +11% 215 +14% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 166 +11% 319 +12% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 104 +0.7% 198 -4.4% TOTAL 7,288 +0.5% 14,058 +2.6% In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2026 % change 2026 / 2025 YTD at the end of June (6 months) % change 2026 / 2025 United States of America (of which) Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,484 -11% 2,780 -8.6% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 154 -15% 353 -14% TOTAL 1,638 -12% 3,132 -9.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,364 +8.9% 2,748 +9.6% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 192 +14% 528 +6.4% Samana (AZS) 100 35 x2.1 98 +78% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 9 -4.7% 19 -1.5% TOTAL 1,601 +11% 3,393 +10% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 532 +9.4% 1,325 +11% TOTAL 532 +9.4% 1,325 +11% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 5,701 -3.0% 13,089 -2.4% TOTAL 5,701 -3.0% 13,089 -2.4% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 1,983 +10% 4,263 +11% Manaus (MAO) 100 742 -8.1% 1,593 +0.3% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 150 -13% 295 -9.8% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 106 +9.2% 198 -8.7% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 105 -23% 213 -21% TOTAL 3,120 +2.2% 6,634 +5.2% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 7,369 -13% 15,117 -10% Itami (ITM) 40 3,822 -1.0% 7,741 +1.1% Kobe (UKB) 40 983 -1.4% 1,975 +5.3% TOTAL 12,175 -8.8% 24,833 -5.6% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (KTI) MC* 1,058 n.a. 2,408 n.a. Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 63 x2.1 141 x2.1 TOTAL 1,121 -15% 2,549 -7.7% Cabo Verde Praia (RAI) 100 185 +9.4% 402 +14% Sal (SID) 100 348 +0.8% 832 +9.3% São Vicente (VXE) 100 94 +27% 209 +22% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 140 -4.7% 339 +6.7% TOTAL 799 +4.6% 1,849 +11% Total VINCI Airports 85,122 -1.3% 159,250 0.0%

* MC: Management Contract

IV- Commercial movements by airport





Commercial flights VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2026 % change 2026 / 2025 YTD at the end of June (6 months) % change 2026 / 2025 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 58,376 -0.8% 109,728 -0.2% Porto (OPO) 100 31,132 +4.9% 54,230 +5.3% Faro (FAO) 100 22,111 +2.6% 31,247 +3.4% Madeira (FNC. PXO) 100 10,437 +1.0% 18,756 +1.6% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 9,692 -10% 15,751 -8.0% TOTAL 131,947 +0.5% 229,959 +1.1% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50.01 69,414 -0.9% 120,561 -2.2% Edinburgh (EDI) 50.01 35,058 +3.7% 60,181 +2.5% Belfast (BFS) 100 15,539 -2.2% 27,707 -2.6% TOTAL 120,011 +0.2% 208,449 -1.0% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 30.6 25,317 -2.4% 48,636 -1.9% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 14,916 -0.6% 24,969 +0.8% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 2,004 -4.6% 3,829 -4.3% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 328 -13% 2,823 -7.3% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 564 -1.6% 4,957 -2.7% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 3,197 +11% 3,860 +8.6% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,113 -13% 2,091 -11% Annecy (NCY) 100 577 x2.2 1,612 +18% TOTAL 48,711 -0.8% 94,045 -1.0% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 23,822 +3.0% 42,762 +3.9% TOTAL 23,822 +3.0% 42,762 +3.9% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 20 37,557 +5.6% 67,459 +3.9% TOTAL 37,557 +5.6% 67,459 +3.9%



Mexico (OMA) of which Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 30,732 -6.7% 60,972 -1.0% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 5,581 +8.6% 10,735 +6.1% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 4,089 -11% 8,233 -11% Culiacan (CUL) 2999 4,680 -5.7% 9,147 -7.2% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 3,597 -5.8% 7,690 -6.1% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 2,113 +21% 4,666 +17% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 4,143 -4.6% 7,881 -2.1% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 2,797 -2.4% 5,615 +2.5% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 1,712 +4.1% 4,236 +9.0% Durango (DGO) 29.99 2,457 +4.6% 4,823 +3.8% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 1,170 +11% 2,313 +15% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 2,374 +18% 4,570 +22% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 837 -3.1% 1,584 -18% TOTAL 66,282 -3.0% 132,465 -0.2% Commercial flights VINCI Airports share (%) Q2 2026 % change 2026 / 2025 YTD at the end of June (6 months) % change 2026 / 2025 United States of America (of which) Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 29,499 -22% 57,949 -21% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 1,972 -7.8% 4,250 -5.8% TOTAL 31,471 -21% 62,199 -20% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 11,262 +6.7% 22,336 +5.0% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,323 +17% 3,451 +7.1% Samana (AZS) 100 272 x2.0 737 +66% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 995 +0.8% 2,078 -1.7% TOTAL 13,852 +8.2% 28,604 +5.7% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 6,416 +20% 15,576 +23% TOTAL 6,416 +20% 15,576 +23% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 35,048 -0.6% 77,435 -2.4% TOTAL 35,048 -0.6% 77,435 -2.4% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 14,435 +7.4% 30,498 +9.1% Manaus (MAO) 100 7,415 -5.4% 15,061 -1.7% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 1,172 -9.1% 2,177 -12% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 740 +22% 1,309 -7.2% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 783 -21% 1,503 -23% TOTAL 24,910 +1.0% 51,316 +2.3% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 45,422 -16% 89,182 -15% Itami (ITM) 40 33,858 -1.2% 67,651 -0.6% Kobe (UKB) 40 8,831 -4.8% 17,575 +0.2% TOTAL 88,111 -9.5% 174,408 -8.4% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (KTI) MC* 10,050 n.a. 22,245 n.a. Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 789 +36% 1,800 +55% TOTAL 10,839 -8.8% 24,045 -2.2% Cabo Verde Praia (RAI) 100 2,345 +9.2% 4,926 +9.1% Sal (SID) 100 3,744 +11% 8,476 +17% São Vicente (VXE) 100 1,157 +21% 2,473 +15% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 1,171 +4.1% 2,676 +7.2% TOTAL 9,059 +11% 19,779 +13% Total VINCI Airports 648,036 -2.2% 1,228,501 -1.8%

* MC: Management Contract

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

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