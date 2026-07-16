Seattle Humane Announces Together for Pets Luncheon and Community Award Winners

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seattle Humane is proud to announce the recipients of their inaugural Community Awards, who will be recognized on September 25 at the Together for Pets Luncheon, an inspiring new event celebrating the people, partners and supporters who make Seattle Humane’s lifesaving work possible and featuring advocate and pet parent Antoni Porowski.

This year’s honorees are:

Seattle Humane Hero of the Year: Evelyn Barron-Roemer

Hero of the Year recognizes an outstanding volunteer who goes above and beyond in service to Seattle Humane’s mission.

Seattle Humane Community Partner of the Year: Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine

Community Partner of the Year recognizes an organization making a meaningful difference through partnership and collaboration with Seattle Humane.

Seattle Humane Champion of the Year: Colleen & Jeff Bell

Champion of the Year recognizes an individual advancing Seattle Humane’s mission through philanthropy, advocacy or community leadership.

“These remarkable partners embody the compassion, dedication and generosity that make our mission possible,” said Seattle Humane Executive Director Jessie Swisher-Spiers. “The Community Awards were created to shine a spotlight on those who go above and beyond for animals, and we are proud to celebrate our honorees at the luncheon.”

The Together for Pets Luncheon is a new event designed to recognize individuals and organizations who support Seattle Humane's lifesaving work and essential care for pets in our region. Guests will be treated to inspiring stories, hear from Antoni Porowski of the hit series Queer Eye and National Geographic’s new series Best of the World and have an opportunity to make an impact on the lives of pets in our shelter and community.

Together for Pets Luncheon

Friday, September 25, 2026

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Bellevue

Tickets and tables are now available at TogetherForPetsEvent.org.

Thank you to our sponsors!

Stay Pineapple

Interested in becoming a sponsor? Reach out to Events@SeattleHumane.org for more information or with any questions about the luncheon.

Contact Info



Lisa Gabriel

lisag@seattlehumane.org

+1 425-641-0080