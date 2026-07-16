Datacolor Introduces Connected Color Intelligence with Launch of Textile Lab Manager

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datacolor, a global leader in integrated color management solutions, announced the launch of Datacolor Textile Lab Manager, a data-driven lab workflow platform that helps manufacturers get color right the first time, cutting correction rounds that drain time, chemicals and water.

By connecting color measurement, formulation and quality control with business systems into one intelligent workflow, Datacolor is leading customers into a new era of Connected Color Intelligence:

One connected lab ecosystem: The platform connects with Datacolor’s precision spectrophotometers and dispensing systems, including the newly introduced Autolab TFD dual-arm automated dispenser and third-party dispensers for automated weighing and dispensing.

The platform connects with Datacolor’s precision spectrophotometers and dispensing systems, including the newly introduced Autolab TFD dual-arm automated dispenser and third-party dispensers for automated weighing and dispensing. Color lab meets business: Integrates with ERP and MES platforms, directly connecting color decisions to order management and cost planning.

Integrates with ERP and MES platforms, directly connecting color decisions to order management and cost planning. Data-driven formulation: Matching and auxiliary recommendations learn from historical formulations, delivering faster first-shot matches and reducing correction rounds.

Matching and auxiliary recommendations learn from historical formulations, delivering faster first-shot matches and reducing correction rounds. Built for what’s next: Textile Lab Manager is ready to connect beyond the lab as Datacolor extends its vision across the textile color chain.

Textile manufacturers are already seeing measurable results. Lianfa Textile shortened development cycles by 30% and improved on-time completion by 15%, and Yangzi Wool Spinning now hits target color in one or two tries, cutting yarn delivery times to under a week.

“The textile industry has largely made the shift to digital — that’s no longer the differentiator,” said Mathieu Bonenfant, director of product management at Datacolor. “What we’re seeing now is that most labs have capable tools that still operate independently of each other. The real opportunity is in connecting them. That’s what Textile Lab Manager delivers, and the lab is just where we’re starting.”

Existing Match Textile customers can migrate with full support from Datacolor’s global services team.

Textile Lab Manager is available now. It’s the first in a series of connected textile color solutions, with more to follow. For more information, visit datacolor.com or contact a local Datacolor representative.

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