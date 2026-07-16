Former NAHREP National President and Freddie Mac Director Carmen Mercado Joins eXp Realty





BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), today announced that Carmen Mercado, former National President of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and former Director of Affordable Lending at Freddie Mac, has joined eXp Realty as a real estate agent.

Mercado brings more than two decades of experience in residential real estate, brokerage leadership, housing finance and affordable lending. She has worked as a broker, trainer, growth strategist and New York Department of State-certified real estate instructor. HousingWire named her one of the 25 Most Influential Women in the Housing Economy, and she was a finalist for the Inman 100 Most Influential Real Estate Leaders list.

"Carmen has spent her career pushing the industry to be more inclusive and better prepared for what's ahead. That's exactly the mindset our model was built for," said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. "We're not just gaining an experienced leader. We're gaining someone who's spent her whole career making other people better at this business."

Mercado's path into real estate began in 2002, after a frustrating first-time homebuying experience with her husband, a military veteran. She was working on Wall Street at the time. The September 11 attacks changed what she wanted her career to look like. She left Wall Street for a business that let her build a life around her family, and help other people through one of the biggest decisions they'll make.

"Throughout my career, I've found that the agents who thrive aren't necessarily the ones who predict every market change perfectly," said Mercado. "They're the ones who prepare before opportunity arrives. As the Roman philosopher Seneca wrote, 'Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.' That's a philosophy I've carried with me throughout my career."

From there, Mercado's career grew well beyond residential sales. She led growth initiatives and affordable lending strategy, and took on national housing advocacy work, building relationships across the industry with agents, brokers, lenders and housing advocates.

Mercado said eXp stood out because of its agent-first approach and the caliber of professionals she saw joining the brokerage as she planned the next chapter of her career.

At eXp Realty, Mercado will grow her own team while building her residential and investor business. She'll also work with corporations, nonprofits and industry partners on new business development, and continue sharing market insight to help agents spot opportunity as the housing landscape shifts.

About AGNT, Inc. (AGNT)

Built by Agents. Built for Agents. AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

AGNT, Inc.

mediarelations@agnt.inc



Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@agnt.inc

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a672a714-6429-4481-9e5a-eac04d3c046c