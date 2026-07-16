Crestwood Advisors Included in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2026 RIA Survey & Ranking

BOSTON, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestwood Advisors (“Crestwood”), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston and with offices in Connecticut and Rhode Island, today announced its inclusion in Financial Advisor Magazine’s 2026 RIA Survey & Ranking .

The recognition follows another year of continued growth for Crestwood, with assets under management increasing 14% year over year.

Each year, Financial Advisor Magazine surveys hundreds of independent registered investment advisory firms for its annual RIA Survey & Ranking, which highlights firms demonstrating sustained growth and long-term success across the independent advisory industry. The ranking itself is based on assets under management reported by participating firms that file their own Form ADV with the SEC.

"We're proud to once again be included in Financial Advisor Magazine's RIA Survey & Ranking," said Leah R. Sciabarrasi, CFP® , President and Managing Partner of Crestwood Advisors. "Our growth has always been driven by a long-term commitment to our clients. As we continue to evolve, we're focused on strengthening our team and expanding our expertise while staying true to the values that have guided Crestwood since the beginning."

Crestwood's continued inclusion in the annual ranking reflects the firm's steady momentum and disciplined approach to delivering personalized guidance tailored to each client's unique goals. As the firm continues to grow, Crestwood remains committed to helping individuals and families build, preserve and transfer wealth through comprehensive financial planning and investment management.

The full Financial Advisor Magazine 2026 RIA Survey & Ranking can be found here . Crestwood did not pay a fee to appear on the published list.

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with approximately $8.02 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com .

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