Foresense Technologies Ltd Announces Strategic MOU with WhiteBIT Australia

Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresense Technologies Ltd, a leader in digital media platforms and data-driven solutions, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with WhiteBIT Australia. This strategic partnership aims to explore the integration of WhiteBIT's Crypto as a Service (CAAS) platform into Foresense's future digital initiatives.

WhiteBIT is recognized as one of Europe's leading digital asset exchanges, providing secure cryptocurrency trading and blockchain technology solutions.

The collaboration will focus on developing a technical framework that supports digital wallet integration, blockchain-enabled payment functionality, Australian dollar stablecoin capability, customer rewards and engagement technologies, and secure digital identity and transaction infrastructure.

This partnership is part of Foresense's broader strategy to create a major national loyalty rewards and digital wallet platform across Australia and New Zealand. The initiative aims to unify consumer engagement, digital payments, loyalty technology, and future blockchain-enabled services within a single ecosystem.

"This MOU is a significant milestone in our strategy to build digital ecosystems that integrate loyalty, engagement, payments, and emerging technologies," said Glenn Weiland CEO and Founder of Foresense Technologies.

"WhiteBIT's expertise in regulated digital asset infrastructure complements our focus on developing innovative consumer platforms capable of operating at a national scale." Said Rosa Pagani CEO of WhiteBIT Australia.

The parties will now proceed with legal, regulatory, and technical due diligence, aiming to finalize a definitive commercial agreement and begin implementation in the coming months.

WhiteBIT is recognized as one of Europe's leading digital asset exchanges, providing secure cryptocurrency trading and blockchain technology solutions. Through WhiteBIT Operations Australia Pty Ltd, the company is expanding its presence in the Australian market, supporting regulated digital asset infrastructure and blockchain-enabled commercial solutions.

Foresense Technologies Ltd continues to develop quantum digital platforms across media, consumer engagement, artificial intelligence, and data-driven ecosystems. The company is also advancing a major national loyalty rewards and digital wallet initiative across Australia and New Zealand, alongside its international sports media platform, WPALive.tv, under a long-term global media rights agreement with the World Pool Association.

Foresense Technologies leading the way in future quantum ecosystems.

About Foresense Technologies Ltd

Foresense Technologies Ltd is a technology company specializing in digital media platforms, data-driven solutions, and global content distribution. The company develops and operates WPALIVE.TV under an exclusive long-term licensing agreement with the World Pool Association, supporting the delivery and monetisation of professional cue sports content worldwide. Foresense focuses on building scalable infrastructure that connects athletes, events, and audiences through advanced broadcasting and analytics capabilities.

Press Inquiries

Trish.white [at] foresense.com

www.foresense.com

https://wpalive.tv

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