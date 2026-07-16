Collier & Collier, P.C. Celebrates More Than 80 Years of Combined Legal Experience Representing Injured Virginians Across Greater Richmond

Richmond, VA, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collier & Collier, P.C., a plaintiff-side personal injury law firm based in Richmond, Virginia, traces its roots to a family tradition of representing injured Virginians that spans more than five decades.

Collier & Collier, P.C.’s website highlights the Richmond personal injury firm’s commitment to protecting injured Virginians and pursuing the compensation they deserve.

In 1973, Boyd Collier, Sr. began his legal career representing people injured as a result of another party's negligence. In 1994, his son, Boyd Collier, Jr., followed the same path, also building his legal career around representing injury victims. In 2001, Boyd Collier, Jr. opened his own office, and Boyd Collier, Sr. joined him shortly after and the Law Office of Collier & Collier was born.

Boyd Franklin Collier, Jr., attorney at Collier & Collier, P.C., representing injured individuals and families throughout the Greater Richmond area.

Today, the firm's attorneys bring more than 80 years of combined legal experience to personal injury matters, representing clients across Richmond, Henrico County, Chesterfield County, Short Pump, Hanover County and the surrounding central Virginia region. The firm has helped many clients turn personal and family tragedy into meaningful compensation against major insurance companies.

The firm represents clients seeking a personal injury lawyer in Richmond, VA, including those injured in serious traffic accidents, premises liability incidents and other preventable events.

The firm’s practice includes representation for people injured in crashes who need a car accident lawyer in Richmond, VA, as well as individuals and families affected by commercial vehicle collisions who are searching for a truck accident lawyer in Richmond, VA. Collier & Collier also handles motorcycle accident claims for injured riders seeking a motorcycle accident lawyer in Richmond, VA.

For more than five decades, the firm has focused on plaintiff-side personal injury representation, helping injured Virginians pursue claims involving medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and other damages related to preventable injuries. Its attorneys also represent families pursuing fatal injury claims with the help of a wrongful death lawyer in Richmond, VA.

In addition to motor vehicle and wrongful death claims, Collier & Collier handles injury matters involving dog bites, boating accidents and slip and fall incidents. The firm assists clients seeking a dog bite lawyer in Richmond, VA, a boating accident lawyer, or a slip and fall attorney in Richmond, VA.

Collier & Collier handles personal injury cases on a contingency-fee basis. Clients pay nothing unless the firm settles or wins their case.

The milestone underscores Collier & Collier’s long-standing presence in Richmond’s legal community and its continued commitment to serving individuals and families throughout central Virginia.

For more information about Collier & Collier, P.C., visit https://collierandcollier.com/.

About Collier & Collier, P.C.

Collier & Collier, P.C. is a plaintiff-side personal injury law firm based in Richmond, Virginia. Founded in 2001, the firm represents injured individuals and families across Richmond, Henrico County, Chesterfield County, Short Pump, Hanover County and the surrounding central Virginia region. The firm handles personal injury matters involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, slip and fall injuries, dog bites, boating accidents and wrongful death cases. Collier & Collier works on a contingency-fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm settles or wins their case.

Press Inquiries

Law Office of Collier & Collier

info [at] collierandcollier.com

Boyd Collier

(804) 364-5200

https://collierandcollier.com/

3401 Cutshaw Avenue

Richmond, Virginia

23230