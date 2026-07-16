Illumination Health + Home Creates Joyful Carnival for Families Experiencing Homelessness

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumination Health + Home (IHH), an Orange County-based nonprofit disrupting the cycle of homelessness through integrated housing and healthcare services, hosted its annual Carnival for Kids on July 11, bringing together 400+ guests for a day of family-friendly fun. The free community event celebrates IHH's Children and Families Program, which provides emergency housing, recuperative care and trauma-informed services to families experiencing homelessness.

Guests gathered at the Heritage Museum of Orange County for carnival rides, live music, clowns, magicians and food from Chef Troy Hashimoto of Branded by Compassion. IHH leaders and community partners — including CalOptima Health CEO Michael Hunn, Santa Ana Mayor Pro Tem David Penaloza, Santa Ana Mayor Pro Tem David Penaloza, and a representative from the Office of Congressman Lou Correa — offered remarks and presented IHH's 2026 Kids Champion Award, honoring an organization that has made a lasting difference for families experiencing homelessness in Orange County, to School on Wheels.

"Carnival for Kids is a reminder that community and connection are essential to ending homelessness," said Dr. Pooja Bhalla, CEO of IHH. "When the community comes together, it gives people a sense of normalcy, and it allows us to keep expanding access to the housing, health care and critical services they need to rebuild their lives."

The carnival reflects IHH's broader commitment to meeting families where they are. That same approach guides the Children and Families Program, which includes five Family Emergency Homes and one Children and Family Recuperative Care program for children with medical needs. Services include developmental and behavioral health screenings, counseling, connections to medical and behavioral health care, parenting education, and educational support — helping families address immediate needs while building toward stability and permanent housing.

School on Wheels, founded in 1993, provides free one-on-one tutoring and mentoring to K-12 students experiencing homelessness across Southern California, working alongside families in shelters, motels, and temporary housing to keep children on track in school.

"Education is one of the most powerful tools a child can have, and for students experiencing homelessness, support can change the course of their lives," said Maegan Mattock, Chief Regional Officer of School on Wheels. "We are honored to be recognized by an organization that understands how housing, health and education work together to give children a chance. Being part of Carnival for Kids is a reminder of what we can accomplish when we show up for children together."

Community partners helped bring the day to life, including Fisher & Phillips, Extraordinary Lives Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, Civic Soul, Prospera Hotels, Karina's Backpack Project, Clinic in the Park/AAP-OC, West Coast University – OC CNSA, Highschool Inc. Academies Foundation, The Dragon Kim Foundation, and Girl Scouts of Orange County.

About Illumination Health + Home

Illumination Health + Home is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides targeted, interdisciplinary services for the most vulnerable homeless adults and children to disrupt the cycle of homelessness. The organization provides a full continuum of care from street to home, including case management, medical coordination, behavioral health and substance use counseling, and housing navigation to our vulnerable clients in shelters/navigation centers, family emergency homes, recuperative care/medical respite facilities, and permanent supportive housing. To learn more, visit www.ifhomeless.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Andy Vernier

Andy@ideahall.com

970-978-4512

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