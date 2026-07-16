Pace Center for Girls Appoints Yessica Cancel as Chief Executive Officer

Jacksonville, FL, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls today announced the appointment of Yessica Cancel as Chief Executive Officer. After serving as Interim CEO, Cancel will continue leading the organization as it expands opportunities for girls to thrive across Florida and Georgia.

Cancel brings more than two decades of leadership experience in education and the nonprofit sector. Before returning to Pace, she served as Chief Operating Officer during her 11-year tenure with the organization, where she helped strengthen statewide operations and support for girls. Most recently, she served as President of Saga Education, a national nonprofit focused on improving educational outcomes through high-impact tutoring.

"Our mission has always been rooted in believing in girls before they believe in themselves," said Vicki Burke, Founder of Pace Center for Girls. "Yessica has carried that belief throughout her career, and I couldn't be happier to welcome her back to lead Pace into its next chapter."

Since returning to Pace as Interim CEO, Cancel has worked closely with the Board of Trustees and leaders across the organization to guide Pace through its leadership transition and to continue its legacy of supporting girls and helping them find their voices.

"Coming back to Pace feels like coming home. This past year as Interim CEO has deepened my belief in this organization, the girls we serve, and the team that supports them every day. It's an honor to continue leading a team that empowers girls to believe in themselves and the futures they create," shared Yessica Cancel, Chief Executive Officer.

About Pace Center for Girls

Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and addresses past trauma while building on each girl's strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and educational needs of girls, Pace has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls through its nationally recognized program model and is recognized as one of the nation's leading advocates for girls. For more information, visit www.pacecenter.org.

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