[Latest] Global Intimate Apparel Market Size/Share Worth USD 169.4 Billion by 2035 at a 5.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

austin, TX, USA, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Intimate Apparel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Gender (Women, Lingerie, Shapewear, Sleepwear, Sportswear, Maternity Wear; Men, Vests, Briefs, Regular Briefs, Boxer Briefs, Boxer Shorts, Trunks Briefs, Others), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026–2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Intimate Apparel Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 97.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 102.8 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 169.4 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.7% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Intimate Apparel Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20081

Intimate Apparel Market Revenue and Trends

Intimate wear denotes apparel that has a particular specialty of being worn next to the skin for multiple reasons including functional, aesthetic, and psychological ones. One can find items, like tights, sleepwear, lingerie, loungewear, and under garments, available for them and tailored to their comfort, the assurance of which motivates their self-esteem. Intimate wear is quite different from ordinary clothes since its design is very much affected by elements such as body fit and fabric sensitivity, as well as individual personality, thus making it not only indispensable but also reflective of one’s style and way of life. Intimate wear has grown to become a fashion line that combines innovative textiles, size and design diversity, among others.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Intimate Apparel Market?

Growth in the participation of women in the labor force contributes immensely to the increase in the intimate apparel market. This is mainly because the increasing number of women in the labor market improves their ability to purchase intimate clothes as well as increases their consumption capacity. An increased number of working women require high-quality intimates that offer day-long comfort, support, flexibility, and breathability.

The increased economic capability makes women venture into premium and branded intimates compared to previously purchased cheap and non-branded items. This is in part because most women are becoming financially independent, which means that they have enough income that they can use to invest in expensive and well-fitting intimate wear that goes hand-in-hand with their professional life. Working women also require intimate wear that matches the rest of their wardrobe.

Working in different places such as at the office, during commutation, and in leisure time requires a versatile type of apparel. In addition to these factors, the change in dressing habits and fashion in the professional environment makes women more interested in purchasing intimate wear from different brands.

Furthermore, social media and influencer marketing have proved to be effective catalysts in the expansion of the intimate apparel market. Today, companies have an opportunity to advertise their goods via Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok platforms, where they will be able to showcase their products in the form of pictures that look attractive and trendy. Such pictures allow consumers to choose intimate wear that fits them perfectly and buy them easily.

Moreover, the collaboration with the influencers contributes to the image formation since the customers listen to their advice regarding purchasing goods more than they do to ads. Influencers tell people about the size of the products and offer to style the garment. This helps to cope with the fear of choosing wrong sizes when buying such products. Last but not least, social media enables quicker trend introduction, allowing users to see a new collection very quickly. Another feature is the presence of shopping links and live chats, which facilitate the purchasing process. In addition to promotion of new collections, it enables more sales.

(A free sample of the Intimate Apparel report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Intimate Apparel report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Intimate Apparel Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/intimate-apparel-market/

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region contributed the largest market share in 2025. The growth in the region is being fueled by factors such as urbanization, higher disposable income levels, and the emergence of an extensive middle-class segment in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The rising consciousness regarding hygiene, comfort, and fashion among individuals, especially the youth, is driving the transition from simple products without any brand value to more luxurious and branded intimate wear products. Increased employment opportunities for women have also increased their buying power.

Besides, Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period. The availability of established global and regional brands, along with the constant evolution of materials and design, contributes to the increasing market size. Online marketing, along with omnichannel marketing, has made the products more available, but at the same time, consumers continue to prefer stores where they can get customized products.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the intimate apparel market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the intimate apparel market forward?

What are the intimate apparel industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the intimate apparel market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Intimate Apparel market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Intimate Apparel Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/intimate-apparel-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 102.8 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 169.4 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 97.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.7% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Gender, Sales Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

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We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

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Browse the full “Intimate Apparel Market Size, Trends and Insights By Gender (Women, Lingerie, Shapewear, Sleepwear, Sportswear, Maternity Wear; Men, Vests, Briefs, Regular Briefs, Boxer Briefs, Boxer Shorts, Trunks Briefs, Others), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026–2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/intimate-apparel-market/

Recent Developments

In August 2025, PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein) launched the “Future of Underwear” capsule collection using 100% recycled nylon and TENCEL-certified lyocell, backed by a global marketing campaign targeting millennial consumers across 42 countries and generating over 2.1 billion social media impressions within 60 days of launch.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Intimate Apparel Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/intimate-apparel-market/

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Maximum number of market tables and figures

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List of the prominent players in the Intimate Apparel Market:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

BAREWEB INC.

Chantelle SA

Debenhams Plc

Embry Holdings Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Hanky Panky Ltd.

Jockey International Inc.

Lise Charmel

Marks and Spencer Group plc

MAS Holdings Pvt. Ltd.

PVH Corp.

Shenzhen Huijie Group Co. Ltd.

Sockkobe Co. Ltd.

Stella McCartney Ltd.

Triumph Intertrade AG

Urban Outfitters Inc.

Victorias Secret and Co.

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Zivame Platform

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Intimate Apparel Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/intimate-apparel-market/

The Intimate Apparel Market is segmented as follows:

By Gender

Women Lingerie Shape Wear Sleep Wear Sports Wear Maternity Wear

Men Vests Briefs Regular Briefs Boxer Briefs Boxer Shorts Trunks Briefs Others



By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Intimate Apparel Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Intimate Apparel Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Intimate Apparel Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Intimate Apparel Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Intimate Apparel Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the intimate apparel market, considering its applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Intimate Apparel Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is an analysis of the intimate apparel market chain, including upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the intimate apparel industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Intimate Apparel Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Intimate Apparel Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Intimate Apparel Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/intimate-apparel-market/

Reasons to Purchase Intimate Apparel Market Report

The Intimate Apparel Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Intimate Apparel The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Intimate Apparel Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Intimate Apparel Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global intimate apparel market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Intimate Apparel Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/intimate-apparel-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide intimate apparel market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the intimate apparel market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the intimate apparel market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide intimate apparel market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the intimate apparel industry.

Managers in the intimate apparel sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide intimate apparel market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in intimate apparel products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Intimate Apparel Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/intimate-apparel-market/

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