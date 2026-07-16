AGM Statement

The Board of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (OT2) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held 16 July 2026, were duly passed on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 5,029,447 Ordinary Shares, representing 18% of the issued share capital as at 16 July 2026.





The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

For Against Ordinary Resolution 1 5,024,447 0 Ordinary Resolution 2 4,970,583 38,364 Ordinary Resolution 3 5,024,447 0 Ordinary Resolution 4 5,024,447 0 Ordinary Resolution 5 4,986,211 38,236 Ordinary Resolution 6 5,024,447 10,000 Ordinary Resolution 7 4,988,211 46,236 Ordinary Resolution 8 4,986,211 48,236 Ordinary Resolution 9 5,029,447 5,000 Special Resolution 10 4,970,711 63,736





1. A withheld vote is not a vote in law and, accordingly, is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" the resolution concerned.

2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the vote "For" total.

3. The number of shares in issue (and total voting rights) at close of business on 16 July 2026 was 27,844,888 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company 27,844,888





This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466

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