AGM Statement

 | Source: Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc

The Board of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (OT2) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held 16 July 2026, were duly passed on a show of hands. 

Proxy votes were received in respect of  5,029,447  Ordinary Shares, representing 18% of the issued share capital as at 16 July 2026. 


The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

 ForAgainst
Ordinary Resolution 15,024,4470
Ordinary Resolution 24,970,58338,364
Ordinary Resolution 35,024,4470
Ordinary Resolution 45,024,4470
Ordinary Resolution 54,986,21138,236
Ordinary Resolution 65,024,44710,000
Ordinary Resolution 74,988,21146,236
Ordinary Resolution 84,986,21148,236
Ordinary Resolution 95,029,4475,000
Special Resolution 104,970,71163,736


1.  A withheld vote is not a vote in law and, accordingly, is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" the resolution concerned. 

2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the vote "For" total. 

3. The number of shares in issue (and total voting rights) at close of business on 16 July 2026 was 27,844,888 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company 27,844,888


This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.  

Enquiries: Lucius Cary Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466  

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30 


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