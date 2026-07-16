As U.S. Farmers Struggle with Fertilizer Access and Affordability, Denali Offers Natural Alternative to Reduce Input Costs

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. farmers continue to face fertilizer price volatility amid ongoing disruptions to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. While global shipping conditions have improved slightly, fertilizer markets do not rebound overnight and are set back even further with on-again, off-again stoppages. Product availability, transportation timelines and pricing often lag behind geopolitical events, leaving farmers to make critical planting decisions while navigating persistent pricing pressures.

Earlier this spring, according to American Farm Bureau Federation data, nearly 70% of farmers said they could not afford the fertilizer they needed this season. This underscores the challenges farmers have faced, and will continue to face, as supply chain disruptions continue to impact U.S. producers this summer.

“Times are tough enough as it is and if we can do something that is good for the soil and good for our bottom lines at the same time, it’s just common sense,” said Jess Daniels, owner of Bar D Bar Cattle & Grain, with land in Kansas and Missouri. “This is natural fertilizer that comes from organic materials, so it’s about being good stewards of the land and growing successful crops. This is an alternative to other fertilizers that won’t break the bank so we can put more toward our bottom line.”

As the nation’s largest food and organics recycler, Denali transforms organic materials from food businesses into agricultural nutrients, creating a stable, cost-effective alternative that does not depend on global supply chains that have contributed to recent price volatility. For farmers caught between rising input costs and tight margins, Denali's approach offers practical relief rooted in domestic resources, while building the kind of soil resilience that pays dividends over multiple growing seasons.

What Denali Delivers

Denali offers farmers a low-cost, natural fertilizer solution. To quantify the value its natural fertilizer provides, Denali analyzed what farmers would pay for equivalent nutrients using synthetic fertilizers at current market prices across three key agricultural regions. Looking at nitrogen, phosphate, and potash pricing, the analysis shows Denali can save farmers:

Kansas: $244 per acre

Louisiana: $236 per acre

Georgia: $246 per acre





These figures represent what farmers would spend to purchase and apply the same nutrients using conventional fertilizers. They don't account for the additional micronutrients or organic matter that Denali delivers – benefits that improve soil health over time and that other fertilizers simply don't provide.

"Even though global shipping conditions have improved, farmers are still making decisions with fertilizer prices above historical norms,” said Lauren King, Denali’s vice president of Environmental. “Our goal is to help producers stretch their input dollars while improving their soil health with nutrients generated right here in the United States. This fertilizer is available at a low cost and offers a stable supply for our farmers.”

Real-World Application

During fall 2025 and spring 2026, Denali provided natural fertilizer to a 400-acre farm in northwest Tennessee. Based on the current conventional fertilizer pricing, the company delivered approximately $100,000 in nutrient value to that operation – value the farmer didn't have to pull from an already-strained input budget.

“With fertilizer prices as unpredictable as they are, partnering with Denali has allowed us to better manage costs without compromising the nutrient program our operation relies on,” said Jamie Marion, an Arkansas farmer who grows award-winning hay using natural fertilizer.

Denali also creates nutrient-rich animal feed from inedible food, in addition to compost, and biofuel. Learn more about Denali’s natural fertilizer and how it works here.

About Denali

Denali is the leading organic recycling company on a mission to unlock the power of unused food and organics by diverting them from landfills and transforming them into renewable resources to feed, fuel, and fertilize the earth. Our work is essential to keeping water clean, reducing the need for new landfill capacity, building soil fertility, helping farmers be more resilient, and reducing society’s reliance on fossil fuels. Denali provides meaningful and measurable change for any business that handles food, creating value with our scalable solutions across the nation. Our services and products touch thousands of acres and businesses, millions of tons of organic material, and nearly every person who purchases and consumes food in the U.S.