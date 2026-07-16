National Organization on Disability Launches EnAble Learning to Boost Workforce Performance through On-Demand Disability Inclusion Training

Washington, DC, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Organization on Disability (NOD), the nation's leading nonprofit helping employers advance disability inclusion, today announced the launch of EnAble Learning, a new digital learning platform designed to help organizations build more inclusive, high-performing workplaces through practical, skills-based training.

EnAble Learning delivers expert-designed, self-paced courses that equip employees, managers, and leaders with the tools to strengthen workplace culture, enhance team performance, and drive measurable business outcomes. Built specifically for today’s evolving workforce, the EnAble Learning provides dynamic training to support mental health, neurodiversity, and all forms of disability in the workplace – virtually, flexibly, and effectively.

“EnAble Learning is a scalable solution designed to help companies of all sizes pivot from awareness to action,” said Beth Sirull, NOD’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In today’s economy, enhancing business performance is critical to gain a competitive edge. This learning technology helps employers unlock the full potential of their workforce to build stronger, more innovative and resilient teams.”

Built for Scale and Flexibility

EnAble Learning is designed to support organizations of all sizes—from small teams to large enterprises—with a scalable, tiered subscription model. The platform can be accessed directly through a secure cloud-based environment or integrated into existing learning management systems through SCORM-based delivery.

Additional premium features include:

Advanced analytics and reporting

Employer branding on courses and certificates

Automated communications and reporting

Enhanced support and consulting services

Driving Measurable Business Impact

EnAble Learning is built to help organizations address some of their most pressing challenges, including employee engagement, retention, and workforce readiness. With built-in administrative dashboards, organizations can track engagement, monitor completion rates, and measure return on investment.

By aligning inclusion with performance, the platform enables organizations to achieve tangible outcomes that benefit both employees and the bottom line.

Availability

With flexible pricing that scales with an organization, EnAble Learning will be available starting in July 2026 with plans accommodating up to 2,500 learners. Looking for a plan that includes more than 2,500 users? Get in touch by clicking here!

To learn more or register, please click here.

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About the National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is committed to increasing employment opportunities and fostering inclusive work environments for the millions of Americans with disabilities. NOD offers a suite of employment solutions tailored to anticipate and meet leading companies’ workforce needs and has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs.

For more information about NOD, visit www.nod.org.