New York, USA, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Boom as 150+ Companies are in the Race for Better Treatments | DelveInsight

The Parkinson's disease clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 200+ pipeline Parkinson's disease drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for Parkinson's disease across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the Parkinson's disease domain.

Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s Parkinson's disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 150+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline Parkinson's disease drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline Parkinson's disease drugs. Key Parkinson's disease companies, such as NeuroDerm, Ltd., Annovis Bio, Cerevance, Alto Neuroscience, Integrative Research Laboratories, AlzeCure, Muna Therapeutics, Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, FAScinate Therapeutics, AC Immune, iRegene Therapeutics, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Olatec Therapeutics LLC, TrueBinding, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (Bayer), Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Mthera Pharma, Bioarctic Pharma, Lundbeck, Neuraly, Sinopia Biosciences, Seelos Therapeutics Serina Therapeutics, Structure Therapeutics, Amphix Bio, Neumora, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Kazia Therapeutics, Lys Therapeutics, Acurex Biosciences, and others, are evaluating new Parkinson's disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new Parkinson's disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline Parkinson's disease therapies, such as ND0612, Buntanetap, CVN424, ALTO-208, Pirepemat, ACD-856, Research program: Kv1.3 blockade, DNL151, KM-819, ACI 7104.056, NouvNeu001, HBI-002, Dapansutrile, TB006, AB-1005 (AAV2-GDNF), HNC364, MT101, Exidavnemab, Lu AF82422, NLY01, SB-0110, SLS 004, SER-252, GSBR-5595, Research program, NMRA-CK1δ, ARO-SNCA, Paxalisib, Research program, Research program: Selective CaV3.2 Antagonist, and others, are in different phases of Parkinson's disease clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of Parkinson's disease clinical trials. Approximately 11+ Parkinson's disease drugs are in the late stages of development.

Notable MoAs in Parkinson's disease clinical trials include Decarboxylase inhibitors, Dopamine receptor agonists, Alpha-synuclein inhibitors, Tau protein inhibitors, GPR6 protein inhibitors, Dopamine D2 receptor agonists, Dopamine D3 receptor agonists, Neurokinin 1 receptor antagonists, 5HT7 receptor antagonist, alpha-2 receptor antagonist, Bcr-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Trk-receptors modulator, Kv1.3 channel blocker, and others.

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What is Parkinson's Disease?

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological condition that primarily affects movement due to the gradual loss of dopamine-producing neurons in a region of the brain called the substantia nigra. This decline in dopamine disrupts normal communication within the brain, leading to hallmark symptoms such as tremors at rest, muscle rigidity, slowed movements, and impaired balance and coordination. In addition to motor symptoms, patients may also experience non-motor issues like depression, sleep disturbances, cognitive changes, and autonomic dysfunction. Although the exact cause is not fully understood, a combination of genetic and environmental factors is believed to contribute. While there is currently no cure, treatments, including medications like Levodopa and surgical interventions, can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.





Find out more about Parkinson's disease drug development @ Parkinson's Disease Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Parkinson's Disease Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Buntanetap Annovis Bio III Alpha-synuclein inhibitors; Tau protein inhibitors Oral CVN424 Cerevance III GPR6 protein inhibitors Oral ALTO-208 Alto Neuroscience II Dopamine D2 receptor agonists; Dopamine D3 receptor agonists; Neurokinin 1 receptor antagonists Oral Pirepemat Integrative Research Laboratories II 5HT7 receptor antagonist; alpha-2 receptor antagonist Oral ACD-856 AlzeCure I Trk-receptors modulator Oral Research program: Kv1.3 blockade Muna Therapeutics Preclinical Kv1.3 channel blocker NA

Learn more about the emerging Parkinson's disease therapies @ Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials

As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, Parkinson’s disease remains a significant unmet medical need, driven by its progressive neurodegenerative nature and increasing prevalence in aging populations. Current therapies primarily provide symptomatic relief, highlighting the need for disease-modifying treatments that can slow or halt disease progression. Advances in biomarkers, gene therapies, and novel neuroprotective approaches are expected to reshape the treatment landscape and improve long-term patient outcomes.

Recent Developments in Parkinson's Disease Treatment Space

In May 2026, Biogen and Denali Therapeutics announced topline results from the Phase IIb LUMA study evaluating BIIB122 (DNL151), an investigational small molecule inhibitor of LRRK2 (leucine-rich repeat kinase 2), in individuals with early-stage Parkinson’s disease.

announced topline results from the Phase IIb LUMA study evaluating BIIB122 (DNL151), an investigational small molecule inhibitor of LRRK2 (leucine-rich repeat kinase 2), in individuals with early-stage Parkinson’s disease. In May 2026, Cerevance announced completion of patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase III ARISE trial evaluating solengepras in Parkinson’s disease and the closing of a USD 20 million Series C financing round. The ARISE trial enrolled 341 patients across the United States, Europe, United Kingdom, and Australia, and is assessing solengepras as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa and other standard-of-care Parkinson’s medications in patients who experience motor fluctuations, including daily OFF periods.

announced completion of patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase III ARISE trial evaluating solengepras in Parkinson’s disease and the closing of a USD 20 million Series C financing round. The ARISE trial enrolled 341 patients across the United States, Europe, United Kingdom, and Australia, and is assessing solengepras as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa and other standard-of-care Parkinson’s medications in patients who experience motor fluctuations, including daily OFF periods. In May 2026, Jupiter Neurosciences announced that patient enrollment is now underway in its Phase IIa RESET clinical trial (NCT07592767) for JOTROL™ (investigational trans-resveratrol micellar formulation) in Parkinson’s Disease, with first patient dosing expected in the near term.

announced that patient enrollment is now underway in its Phase IIa RESET clinical trial (NCT07592767) for JOTROL™ (investigational trans-resveratrol micellar formulation) in Parkinson’s Disease, with first patient dosing expected in the near term. In March 2026, Aspen Neuroscience announced data from its ongoing Phase I/IIa ASPIRO* clinical trial in a late-breaking oral presentation at the AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases, held March 17–21, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The presentation highlighted 12-month safety, tolerability, and efficacy data following the delivery of Sasineprocel (ANPD001), an autologous induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived dopaminergic neuron precursor cell therapy (DANPC), in patients with Parkinson's disease without the need for immunosuppression or permanent implantable hardware.

announced data from its ongoing Phase I/IIa ASPIRO* clinical trial in a late-breaking oral presentation at the AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases, held March 17–21, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The presentation highlighted 12-month safety, tolerability, and efficacy data following the delivery of Sasineprocel (ANPD001), an autologous induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived dopaminergic neuron precursor cell therapy (DANPC), in patients with Parkinson's disease without the need for immunosuppression or permanent implantable hardware. In January 2026, iRegene Therapeutics announced that its lead product, NouvNeu001, has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

announced that its lead product, NouvNeu001, has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In October 2025, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis, previously announced in September 2025, has now closed.

announced that a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis, previously announced in September 2025, has now closed. In September 2025, BlueRock Therapeutics LP , a clinical-stage cell therapy company and wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, announced that the first patient had received randomized treatment in the pivotal Phase III clinical trial, exPDite-2, of bemdaneprocel, an investigational cell therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

, a clinical-stage cell therapy company and wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary of Bayer AG, announced that the first patient had received randomized treatment in the pivotal Phase III clinical trial, exPDite-2, of bemdaneprocel, an investigational cell therapy for Parkinson’s disease. In June 2025, Roche announced its decision to proceed with Phase III development of prasinezumab, an investigational anti-alpha-synuclein antibody, in early-stage Parkinson’s disease. This decision is informed by data from the Phase IIb PADOVA study and ongoing open-label extensions (OLEs) of PADOVA and Phase II PASADENA studies.

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Parkinson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Parkinson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Decarboxylase inhibitors, Dopamine receptor agonists, Alpha-synuclein inhibitors, Tau protein inhibitors, GPR6 protein inhibitors, Dopamine D2 receptor agonists, Dopamine D3 receptor agonists, Neurokinin 1 receptor antagonists, 5HT7 receptor antagonist, alpha-2 receptor antagonist, Bcr-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Trk-receptors modulator, Kv1.3 channel blocker, and others

: Decarboxylase inhibitors, Dopamine receptor agonists, Alpha-synuclein inhibitors, Tau protein inhibitors, GPR6 protein inhibitors, Dopamine D2 receptor agonists, Dopamine D3 receptor agonists, Neurokinin 1 receptor antagonists, 5HT7 receptor antagonist, alpha-2 receptor antagonist, Bcr-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Trk-receptors modulator, Kv1.3 channel blocker, and others Key Parkinson's Disease Companies : NeuroDerm, Ltd., Annovis Bio, Cerevance, Alto Neuroscience, Integrative Research Laboratories, AlzeCure, Muna Therapeutics, Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, FAScinate Therapeutics, AC Immune, iRegene Therapeutics, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Olatec Therapeutics LLC, TrueBinding, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (Bayer), Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Mthera Pharma, Bioarctic Pharma, Lundbeck, Neuraly, Sinopia Biosciences, Seelos Therapeutics Serina Therapeutics, Structure Therapeutics, Amphix Bio, Neumora, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Kazia Therapeutics, Lys Therapeutics, Acurex Biosciences, and others.

: NeuroDerm, Ltd., Annovis Bio, Cerevance, Alto Neuroscience, Integrative Research Laboratories, AlzeCure, Muna Therapeutics, Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, FAScinate Therapeutics, AC Immune, iRegene Therapeutics, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Olatec Therapeutics LLC, TrueBinding, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (Bayer), Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Mthera Pharma, Bioarctic Pharma, Lundbeck, Neuraly, Sinopia Biosciences, Seelos Therapeutics Serina Therapeutics, Structure Therapeutics, Amphix Bio, Neumora, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Kazia Therapeutics, Lys Therapeutics, Acurex Biosciences, and others. Key Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Therapies: ND0612, Buntanetap, CVN424, ALTO-208, Pirepemat, ACD-856, Research program: Kv1.3 blockade, DNL151, KM-819, ACI 7104.056, NouvNeu001, HBI-002, Dapansutrile, TB006, AB-1005 (AAV2-GDNF), HNC364, MT101, Exidavnemab, Lu AF82422, NLY01, SB-0110, SLS 004, SER-252, GSBR-5595, Research program, NMRA-CK1δ, ARO-SNCA, Paxalisib, Research program, Research program: Selective CaV3.2 Antagonist, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new Parkinson's disease treatments, visit @ Parkinson's Disease Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the Parkinson's disease cure research, reach out @ Medication for Parkinson's Disease Treatment

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