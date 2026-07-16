Deadline Alert: Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 10, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow Group, Inc. (“Zillow” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) Class A or Class C common stock between February 11, 2025 and May 7, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ZILLOW INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On September 30, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it had sued “Zillow and Redfin over an unlawful agreement that eliminates Redfin as a competitor in the market for placing advertising of rental housing on internet listing services (ILSs)-the websites that millions of Americans use to find their next rental home.”

On this news, Zillow’s stock price fell $3.57 per share, 4.63% to close at $73.48 on October 1, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 10, 2026, Zillow announced fourth quarter 2025 earnings. In the earnings call, CFO Jeremy Hofmann stated that legal expenses “[were] higher than we anticipated coming into the quarter and was ultimately 180 basis points of margin drag for Q4.”

On this news, Zillow’s stock price fell $9.05 per share, or 16.5%, to close at $45.66 on February 11, 2026.

Then, on May 7, 2026, Reuters published an article stating that a “federal judge rejected [Zillow and Redfin’s] request to end a [FTC] lawsuit accusing them of illegally agreeing to suppress competition for online apartment rental listings.”

On this news, Zillow’s stock price fell $0.85, or 1.9%, to close at $43.68 per share on May 7, 2026; the stock continued to fall the next day, declining $2.25 per share, or 5.15%, to close at $41.43 on May 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Zillow’s agreement with Redfin was not a “partnership,” but rather an acquisition of Redfin’s business; (2) as a result of the Redfin Agreement, Zillow faced a materially heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and liability under federal antitrust laws; (3) upon the filing of an antitrust lawsuit, Zillow continued to downplay its legal exposure; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 10, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.