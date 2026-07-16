Deadline Alert: Via Transportation, Inc. (VIA) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 10, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Via Transportation, Inc. (“Via” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VIA) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2025 initial public offering (the “IPO”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR VIA INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On September 15, 2025, Via conducted its IPO, selling 10,714,285 shares of common stock at $46.00 per share.

On November 13, 2025, Via released its third quarter 2025 financial results and disclosed that the Annual Run-Rate Revenue (“ARR”) per customer declined for the first time in eight quarters due to “normal seasonality patterns of . . . existing contracts.”

On this news, Via’s stock price fell $7.36, or 14.6%, to close at $43.14 per share on November 13, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 27, 2026, Via released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, disclosing that the Company was “facing some headwinds . . . in Germany.” Specifically, “the regulatory environment in Europe, [was] just proving to be a longer process.”

On this news, Via’s stock price fell $1.40, or 7.5%, to close at $17.18 per share on February 27, 2026.

Then, on May 12, 2026, Via released its first quarter 2026 financial results and stated that the Company “continue[s] to face headwinds in Germany as [its] customers continue to navigate a sustained constrained budgetary environment.”

On this news, Via’s stock price fell $2.81, or 16.6%, to close at $14.12 per share on May 12, 2026, nearly 70% below the IPO price.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s ARR per customer was declining and that existing regulatory issues would hinder its “land and expand” strategy in Germany; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Via common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than August 10, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.