Assembli to Produce Big Ten Conference Activation at Fanatics Fest in New York

HOUSTON, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembli , a creative agency that designs memorable and immersive fan experiences, elevated hospitality and brand activations, today announced it was selected to design and produce the Big Ten Conference ’s inaugural fan experience at Fanatics Fest NYC , taking place July 16–19, 2026, at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. The Big Ten Conference will be the first collegiate conference to participate in Fanatics Fest, helping to further elevate collegiate athletics to new audiences.

In its third year of production, Fanatics Fest will feature immersive league activations, live programming, exclusive merchandise, and once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences across four days. Fanatics Fest NYC is widely regarded as the world’s leading sports fan festival, bringing together athletes, leagues, brands, and fans for a multi-day celebration of sports, culture, and collectibles.

“Fanatics Fest is one of the fastest-growing influential events in sports and culture, and we’re proud to partner with the Big Ten Conference to bring the energy of collegiate athletics to this audience,” said Trent Terry, Vice President of Assembli. “The activation we designed aims to celebrate the excitement, traditions, and passion fans have for the Big Ten Conference.”

At the event, Assembli will unveil its custom-designed Big Ten Conference activation that will deliver an immersive, fan-first experience celebrating the conference’s legacy, athletes, and cultural impact. Some of the key highlights will include:

A special appearance of the Heisman Trophy, recognizing the 2025–26 Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza from Indiana University, and the CFP National Championship Trophy, won by Indiana University, the ultimate goal of college football teams across the U.S., will be on display for photos.

Fun and interactive branded activities like the Dive Pass, where guests can attempt to catch a football before landing on a padded crash mat. Moving through the attraction, fans can snap a photo with the Heisman Trophy and CFP Trophy.

Engaging content and social moment opportunities designed to help fans connect at the event and beyond. For example, while guests wait in the queue, they can scan a QR code, select their favorite school, and add their ZIP code to place a pin on the Big Ten fan map. Their selection will be displayed in real time on a TV screen featuring the map and a school leaderboard.





The Fanatics Fest activation is another piece of Assembli’s growing partnership with the Big Ten Conference and collegiate sports to deliver large-scale, premium fan experiences. In addition to Fanatics Fest, the agency will be returning for its third consecutive year to produce the Big Ten Championship Fan Fest and Pre-Game Hospitality program in Indianapolis from December 4–5, 2026.

For more information on Assembli and to follow along for updates, resources, and highlights, visit www.weareassembli.com.

About Assembli

Assembli has created experiences where brands, people, and culture come together for more than 30 years. Specializing in sporting fan engagement, VIP hospitality, and brand amplification, the company designs immersive programs that transform sporting moments, city spaces, and curated gatherings into meaningful connections. From large-scale fan festivals and experiential brand activations to executive retreats and hosted destination experiences, Assembli blends strategic insight, creative thinking, and production expertise to deliver moments that energize audiences, strengthen relationships, and extend far beyond the event itself.

About The Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, and the broad-based programs of the 18 Big Ten institutions provide direct financial support for more than 14,000 student-athletes. For more information, visit www.bigten.org .

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com