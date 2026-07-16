Alisal Ranch Celebrates 80 Years of Western Hospitality

SOLVANG, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alisal Ranch , a 10,500-acre working ranch and resort in the Santa Ynez Valley and member of Historic Hotels of America , celebrates its 80th anniversary today. First welcoming guests on July 16, 1946, the ranch is marking eight decades of heritage with exclusive summer experiences, artisan collaborations, and a new commemorative history book.

"Alisal is part of my DNA,” said Jim Jackson, Third-Generation Owner and Chief Operating Officer. “It's where a large part of our family’s history is rooted and where we’ve been lucky enough to welcome generations of other families into our own. Reaching eighty years is an incredible milestone, but at the end of the day, we're still just trying to do what my parents wanted: protect this beautiful piece of the West and make sure everyone who visits feels like they're part of the family.”

The 80th-anniversary celebration includes several limited-edition rollouts launching this summer:

The 1946 Legacy Package : A curated luxury experience for six adults, priced at $19,460. Includes a two-night stay at the private Jackson House, dining, a hot air balloon ride, falconry, a private horseback ride, and more.

: A curated luxury experience for six adults, priced at $19,460. Includes a two-night stay at the private Jackson House, dining, a hot air balloon ride, falconry, a private horseback ride, and more. Chapter & Hearth Dinner (November 8) : A historic Adobe dinner event featuring a haywagon ride, local historical storytelling, cowboy poetry, live music, dancing and an outdoor Western cookout.

: A historic Adobe dinner event featuring a haywagon ride, local historical storytelling, cowboy poetry, live music, dancing and an outdoor Western cookout. The "1946 Alisal Beer" : A signature 4.7% ABV American Craft Lager brewed in partnership with Goleta, California-based M.Special Brewing Co.

: A signature 4.7% ABV American Craft Lager brewed in partnership with Goleta, California-based M.Special Brewing Co. The 1946 Collection & Artisan Mugs : An upscale retail line featuring custom apparel by Le Bon Shoppe and individually thrown ceramic coffee mugs by a local Central Coast artist.

: An upscale retail line featuring custom apparel by Le Bon Shoppe and individually thrown ceramic coffee mugs by a local Central Coast artist. Commemorative History Book: A coffee-table book detailing Alisal Ranch’s history from its 1843 roots through 80 years of Jackson family stewardship.





“Alisal Ranch has always been a place where generations come together to disconnect from the modern world and connect with the spirit of the American West,” said David Merklinger, General Manager.

The anniversary retail collection, history book, and beer are available on-property and online at shopalisalranch.com . The resort's custom artisanal ceramic mugs will join the collection later this summer. To book ‘The 1946 Legacy’ package or view events, call (805) 688-6411 or visit www.alisalranch.com/1946-2/ .

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About Alisal Ranch

Alisal Ranch is a historic, family-owned 10,500-acre working cattle ranch and luxury resort located in California’s Santa Ynez Valley, 30 minutes north of Santa Barbara. Established as a guest resort in 1946 and recognized as a member of Historic Hotels of America, the property features 73 "unplugged" guest cottages intentionally free of TVs and telephones. Alisal Ranch offers premier Western amenities, including a 50-mile horseback riding program, a private 100-acre spring-fed lake, 36 holes of championship golf, a full-service spa, and a ranch-to-table live-fire culinary program.

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310-722-7066

alisalranch@jpublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4797349a-bd29-4f84-894a-05722a4d4113