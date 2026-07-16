Curated Events Acquires Montana Party Rentals, Reinforcing a 30-Year Legacy of Specialty Event Production in the West

Charleston, SC, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curated Events, the national luxury event rental and production company, today announced the acquisition of Montana Party Rentals, the Bozeman, Montana-based specialty rental company known for three decades of design-forward service across the American West. Joining the Curated Events portfolio of brands marks a significant opportunity for Montana Party Rentals to accelerate its growth in the luxury event industry while preserving the people, relationships, and local leadership that have defined the brand since co-founder Jill Redmon started the company in 1996 alongside her brother, Troy Redmon, and their close friend, Scott Schwartz.

What began as a home-based rental business thirty years ago has grown into the trusted event partner behind many of the Mountain West's most celebrated venues, private clubs, luxury hospitality destinations, and milestone celebrations.

“I consider it a great privilege to be a Montana business owner, serving local and destination clients and community partners through this work,” notes Redmon. “Our relationships locally are paramount, and continue to be the lifeblood of our company. Our uncompromising standard for procuring top quality rentals, matched with world-class service, will continue to be the North Star of Montana Party Rentals, reinforced with the talent, resources, and infrastructure provided by Curated Events.”

Curated Events’ acquisition of Montana Party Rentals enables the brand to deliver the same high standard of service, bolstered by immediate access to custom event furnishings, structures, tabletop pieces, and production services. Central to the expansion is the reintroduction of premium tenting, restoring one of the market’s most requested services. Partnering with the renowned Skyline Tent Company allows clients to execute larger, more complex celebrations throughout the region. While client offerings are expanding, the team, leadership, and boutique sensibility that built Montana Party Rentals’ reputation are not changing. Montana Party Rentals will continue to grow its full-time and seasonal teams under the same local leadership its clients already know.

“What’s special about Curated Events is the shared values and team focus between our brands. We’ve found alignment in our shared philosophies and passion for the event industry. With the infrastructure and logistical capabilities that come with Curated Events, we can reach new heights and fulfill our company and community promise on a deeper level,” said Redmon.

The acquisition is a defining moment for the Curated Events brand, which has expanded with intention over the last two years to become the nation’s first truly integrated luxury event planning and production brand. Its portfolio is composed of best-in-class providers, including Casa de Perrin, Skyline Tent Company, See-Hear Productions, and Curated Linen Collection.

“We’ve seen impressive market demand within Montana and the West, especially over the last five years,” said Tasha Eady, Senior Vice President of Sales for Curated Events. “With immediate availability of high-quality tenting and custom infrastructure through our Skyline Tent partners, clients will be able to bring events of any scale to life across the region with more ease and efficiency. Combined with a comprehensive inventory of unique tabletop items, custom linens, scenic and environmental enhancements, and technical support, there are no limitations to what’s possible in this one-of-a-kind region.”

Jill Redmon will continue leading Montana Party Rentals locally, serving clients and partners throughout the region while playing an instrumental role at Curated Events as a trusted liaison as the company continues to grow. Montana Party Rentals will continue to invest in its historical partnerships with local communities and properties, industry providers, and civic and non-profit organizations that are the epicenter of Montana’s rich cultural and economic ecosystem.

“This is a legacy worth continuing, and we recognized that immediately in Jill, her team, and the entire Montana Party Rentals organization,” said Dave Paulus, CEO of Curated Events. "You can't manufacture thirty years of trust. Jill and her team have earned that, one relationship at a time."

As luxury hospitality continues to expand across Montana - with increasing demand from destination weddings, private clubs, ranches, and resort properties - this partnership positions Montana Party Rentals to serve the region at an even higher level while remaining deeply rooted in the community that built it.

About Curated Events

Curated Events is a national luxury event rental and production company delivering design-forward, full-service experiences across the United States, now spanning both the East and West Coasts. With a presence in Charleston, Charlotte, Chesapeake, the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia), Nashville, Raleigh, Savannah, and newly expanded West Coast markets, Curated Events offers clients the confidence of true national scale with localized expertise.

Through the integrated divisions - Skyline Tent Company, See-Hear Productions, Curated Linen Collection, and Casa de Perrin - Curated Events provides planners, designers, corporate clients, and private hosts with seamless access to premium tenting, production, linens, and tabletop. This unified approach ensures elevated design, operational consistency, and a streamlined planning process, allowing clients to execute complex, high-touch events with ease and excellence anywhere in the country. Headquartered in Charleston, S.C.

Learn more at www.curatedevents.com.

About Montana Party Rentals

Since 1996, Montana Party Rentals has serviced Montana and surrounding areas with an extensive selection of specialized rentals for luxury, multi-day events. Co-founder and Managing Director Jill Redmon leads the premiere brand, bringing decades of design and production expertise to a national client base, alongside her team of technical specialists who share a passion for creating exceptional environments. Headquartered in Bozeman, Mont.

Learn more at https://montanapartyrentals.com/

Press Inquiries

Carly Long

carly [at] ingoodcompanypr.com

https://curatedevents.com/