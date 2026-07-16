Complete Family Healthcare Receives 2026 BusinessRate Recognition in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, GA, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALPHARETTA, GA - July 16, 2026 -

Complete Family Healthcare has been recognized in BusinessRate's Best of 2026 Alpharetta Awards in the chiropractor category. Practice owner Dr. JJ Anthonijs was also selected for inclusion in Atlanta Magazine's Top Chiropractors listings for 2025 and 2026.

Complete Family Healthcare was established in Alpharetta on January 1, 2006. For more than two decades, the practice has provided chiropractic and related services to individuals and families in Alpharetta and surrounding North Fulton communities.

According to BusinessRate, its local business recognition process uses verified Google Review data and a performance metric that considers customer satisfaction, business reputation, and service-related feedback. Atlanta Magazine's Top Chiropractors selection process was conducted through Professional Research Services and included an online survey involving licensed chiropractors, chiropractic staff, and patients in the metro Atlanta area.

Dr. Anthonijs earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2000 and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2004. His chiropractic training included hands-on methods such as Diversified technique, Gonstead-influenced methods, motion palpation, and extremity adjusting.

Before establishing Complete Family Healthcare in Georgia, Dr. Anthonijs owned and managed chiropractic clinics in Wisconsin and Illinois. He has been Webster Technique certified since 2007 and has worked with individuals at different stages of life, including women during pregnancy and families who have continued with the practice across generations.

Dr. Jarrod Wise serves as an associate chiropractor at Complete Family Healthcare. Dr. Wise earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life University in 2002 and joined the Alpharetta practice in 2013 after previous experience operating chiropractic clinics.

Together, Dr. Anthonijs and Dr. Wise have more than 45 years of combined clinical experience. The practice works with patients seeking evaluation and care for concerns that may include back and neck pain, headaches, muscular tension, accident-related injuries, chronic spinal conditions, and mobility or wellness goals.

Complete Family Healthcare participates with a broad range of health and automobile insurance plans in Georgia and also maintains self-pay options. Chiropractic visits along with other therapies are recommended on a customized, individual basis according to clinical findings, patient history, and response to care rather than requiring a predetermined long-term visit commitment with upfront financial investment.

New patient visits begin with an evaluation and discussion of relevant health history and chiropractic care, or spinal disc decompression, or shockwave therapy. Clinical recommendations are based on examination findings and the patient's individual circumstances. When appropriate, services may include spinal and extremity chiropractic adjustments, massage therapy, spinal disc decompression, and regenerative shockwave therapy.

Over time, the practice has incorporated additional non-invasive technologies and services alongside its chiropractic care. Spinal disc decompression and regenerative shockwave therapy are among the modalities available when considered appropriate based on an individual's evaluation and clinical needs.

Patient education is also part of the practice's approach. Complete Family Healthcare publishes a bi-weekly health newsletter available to patients and non-patients. Previous educational topics have addressed stress, spinal disc conditions, auto accident injuries, stretching, headaches, combined therapies, and general spinal health.

Subscribers also have access to online wellness resources, including animated exercise content and health-related articles. The practice's website features an interactive 3D spine simulator designed to provide general educational information about the spine, nervous system, and anatomical relationships within the body.

Complete Family Healthcare previously received the 2015 Chiropractic Alpharetta Patients' Choice Award, as verified by Opencare. The 2026 BusinessRate recognition and Anthonijs' inclusion in Atlanta Magazine's chiropractor listings add to the practice's history of local and professional acknowledgment.

"These recognitions are meaningful to our team after serving this community for more than 20 years," said Dr. JJ Anthonijs, owner and chiropractor at Complete Family Healthcare. "Our focus has remained on evaluating each patient individually, communicating clearly, and making recommendations based on their specific needs."

Dr. Jarrod Wise added, "Education and patient participation are important parts of the clinical process. We want patients to understand their options and take an active role in decisions related to their health."

Complete Family Healthcare has operated from its Alpharetta business park location since 2006 and has served patients from Alpharetta, Roswell, Cumming, and surrounding communities. Its patient population has included families, athletes, working professionals, and individuals with a range of musculoskeletal and wellness concerns.

The practice has also participated in community speaking engagements and on-site activities with local organizations. Its clinical services and educational resources have expanded over the years as the practice has added staff and incorporated additional approaches to musculoskeletal care.

The 2026 recognitions coincide with Complete Family Healthcare's 20th year of operation in Alpharetta.

About Complete Family Healthcare

Complete Family Healthcare is a chiropractic practice based in Alpharetta, Georgia. Established in 2006 by Dr. JJ Anthonijs, the practice provides full spine and extremity evaluations, spinal and extremity chiropractic adjustments, massage therapy, spinal disc decompression, and regenerative shockwave therapy. Dr. JJ Anthonijs and his associate chiropractor Dr. Jarrod Wise provide care based on individual evaluation findings and clinical considerations.

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For more information about Complete Family Healthcare, contact the company here:



Complete Family Healthcare

Dr. JJ Anthonijs

+17707723500

completefamilyhealthcare@gmail.com

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd #120

Alpharetta, GA 30009