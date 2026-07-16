World Class Sewer & Drain Expands Long Island Operations with New East Northport Location to Better Serve Suffolk County Customers

East Northport, NY, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Class Sewer & Drain, a trusted family-owned plumbing, sewer, and drain cleaning company serving Long Island since 2007, is proud to announce the opening of its second Long Island location in East Northport, New York. The expansion marks another significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its presence throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties while providing faster response times and expanded service coverage for residential and commercial customers.

World Class Sewer & Drain New Location In East Northport, NY

Conveniently located at 321 Larkfield Road, East Northport, NY, the new office allows World Class Sewer & Drain to better serve homeowners and businesses throughout Suffolk County with the same dependable workmanship, honest pricing, and 24/7 emergency plumbing services that have made the company one of Long Island's most trusted sewer and drain specialists. The company continues to operate its original Bellmore location while expanding its reach across the region. To learn more about them and their new location visit their website at https://www.worldclassdrains.com/east-northport-ny/

"Our growth has always been driven by the trust our customers place in us," said a representative for World Class Sewer & Drain. "Opening our East Northport location allows us to respond more quickly to customers throughout Suffolk County while continuing to deliver the reliable service and quality workmanship that has defined our company for nearly two decades."

Since opening its doors in 2007, World Class Sewer & Drain has earned a reputation for solving everything from routine plumbing issues to complex sewer emergencies using advanced diagnostic technology and proven repair methods. The company takes a comprehensive approach to plumbing, focusing on identifying the root cause of each issue to provide lasting solutions rather than temporary fixes.

The company's licensed and experienced technicians provide a full range of plumbing and sewer services, including drain cleaning, hydro jetting, sewer line repairs, trenchless "Zero Dig" pipelining, camera pipe inspections, leak detection, toilet repairs, water heater installation and repair, sump pump services, faucet repairs, sewer ejector pumps, water restoration, and complete plumbing system maintenance for both residential and commercial properties. Many sewer line repairs can now be completed using trenchless technology, allowing customers to avoid extensive excavation while minimizing disruption to landscaping, driveways, and other property features.

The new East Northport office strengthens the company's ability to provide prompt emergency service throughout Suffolk County while expanding coverage to communities including Northport, Commack, Kings Park, Dix Hills, Greenlawn, Elwood, Centerport, Huntington, Huntington Station, Fort Salonga, Smithtown, Hauppauge, Melville, South Huntington, and surrounding neighborhoods. Customers will continue to have access to 24-hour emergency plumbing and drain services, ensuring help is available whenever unexpected plumbing problems arise.

As a family-owned business, World Class Sewer & Drain understands the stress that plumbing emergencies can place on homeowners and business owners alike. The company has built its reputation on providing honest recommendations, transparent pricing, and professional service backed by years of industry experience and ongoing training. Every service call is approached with the goal of restoring customers' plumbing systems efficiently while delivering long-term peace of mind.

In addition to emergency plumbing and sewer services, World Class Sewer & Drain continues investing in advanced equipment and technology that enables technicians to accurately diagnose underground plumbing problems and provide efficient, minimally invasive repair solutions. This commitment to innovation helps reduce repair times, preserve customer property, and deliver reliable results for even the most challenging plumbing situations.

The opening of the East Northport location represents the latest step in the company's continued investment in serving Long Island communities. With two strategically located offices, World Class Sewer & Drain is well-positioned to continue meeting the growing demand for dependable plumbing, sewer, and drain services while maintaining the personalized customer care that has fueled its success since 2007.

For more information about World Class Sewer & Drain or to schedule plumbing, sewer, or drain service, visit the company's website at https://www.worldclassdrains.com/east-northport-ny/ or contact its East Northport office by phone at (631) 900-2881.

About World Class Sewer & Drain

World Class Sewer & Drain is a family-owned plumbing, sewer, and drain cleaning company serving residential and commercial customers throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island, New York. Trusted since 2007, the company specializes in drain cleaning, hydro jetting, sewer line repair, trenchless zero-dig pipelining, water restoration, plumbing repairs, and 24/7 emergency services. With experienced technicians, advanced diagnostic technology, and a commitment to honest, reliable service, World Class Sewer & Drain helps keep Long Island homes and businesses operating safely and efficiently.

Press Inquiries

Michael Simone

service [at] worldclassdrains.com

(631) 900-2881

https://www.worldclassdrains.com/east-northport-ny/

321 Larkfield Rd

East Northport, NY 11731