Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Vista Ventana in La Mirada, California

LA MIRADA, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury condo community, Vista Ventana, will open for sales this Saturday, July 18 in La Mirada, California. The public is invited to the highly anticipated Model Home Grand Opening event taking place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature the first tours of the community's stunning new model home, located at 15704 Santiago Drive in La Mirada.

Vista Ventana offers an exclusive collection of 42 townhome-style condos with two- and three-story home designs featuring 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, and attached 2-car garages. With prices starting from the low $900,000s, these thoughtfully designed homes blend luxury with functionality, offering inviting courtyards, covered balconies, and select live-work opportunities. Home shoppers will appreciate the abundant guest parking and the community's park, picnic area, and pergola, ideal for outdoor gatherings.





"Vista Ventana delivers the perfect balance of a relaxing suburban lifestyle in the center of everything," said Brad Hare, Group President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "This community is a fantastic option for home shoppers seeking modern luxury in a prime Southern California location."

Located in Los Angeles County, Vista Ventana provides convenient access to shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation, including Disneyland, just a short drive away. The community's central location makes it an ideal home base for exploring both Los Angeles and Orange County.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information about Vista Ventana and to attend the Model Grand Opening event on July 18, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)