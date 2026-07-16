Asked to Define “The Mind,” Most Draw a Blank





LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strangers gathered on the streets of Los Angeles for the FIFA World Cup were asked a simple question on camera: "What is the mind?" The responses revealed a surprising result.

Asked whether most people understand themselves and their own mind, respondents were blunt. "No, actually, definitely not," one said. "For our age, in our 20s, I don't think so," said another.

That on-camera hesitation closely mirrors a multi-year study on self-awareness, which found that while 95% of people believe they are self-aware, only 10 to 15% actually are.

Asked directly, "What is the mind?"—many paused, and most were stumped. "I don't know what the mind is," one admitted. Others offered partial answers, describing it as "who we are on the inside" or as having "two separate sides"—outward behavior and inward thought. For one respondent, it went further: "My mind is what slightly connects me to my soul."

L. Ron Hubbard offers a full explanation of the mind in the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, where the mind is explained not as a single thing, but as distinct parts interacting. The analytical mind handles rational thought and conscious decision-making. The reactive mind is the hidden portion that stores moments of pain and unconsciousness and can trigger irrational fears, reactions and behaviors without a person ever realizing why.

When interviewees were asked whether they would read a book that was a manual for the mind, their answers were more certain. "Yeah, I love reading—anything that fuels my mind, I'm open to it," one respondent said. "I want to know more about my mind," said another.

"People are investing more than ever in their mental health," said Josie Gibson, a Dianetics spokesperson. "But our conversations on the street showed that investment and understanding aren't the same thing. It's the gap Dianetics was written to close—giving people a practical explanation of how the mind works, not just tools for managing symptoms."

Established in 1981, Bridge Publications, Inc., located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. Bridge Publications’ award-winning state-of-the-art facility serves geographic regions including North and Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, visit dianetics.org .

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

sdinges@bridgepub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eaeff3b4-12a0-4432-a23f-d633f2010332