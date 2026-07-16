Qnetic Advances Commercialization of Long-Duration Flywheel Energy Storage

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qnetic has reached two significant progress milestones in the commercialization of its long-duration flywheel energy storage technology. Construction has begun on what the company believes is the world's largest dedicated flywheel test cell, while assembly of its first full-scale Pulsar™ prototype, a 200-kWh flywheel energy storage system, is underway.

A flagship flywheel testing facility

The purpose-built test facility, located at Qnetic's Technology Center in Shanghai, represents a million-dollar-plus investment that will serve as the company's primary site for validating the performance, safety, and reliability of its next-generation flywheel systems. Significant excavation and foundation work are taking place, with installation of the Pulsar prototype planned as the facility is completed, followed by technical validation testing.

These milestones mark a major step toward the commercial deployment of Qnetic's proprietary flywheel technology, which is designed to provide long-duration energy storage without the degradation, fire risk or dependence on critical minerals associated with conventional lithium-ion batteries.

The company’s expert partner – a world-leading firm specializing in spin-test technologies – was instrumental in guiding the specification of the test cell. They said, "In terms of scale, Qnetic's flywheel system involves significantly more stored energy than what we typically handle in spin testing. The scale and scope of the containment challenges are therefore quite unique and in a class of their own."

"These milestones represent a pivotal moment in Qnetic's journey from technology development to commercialization," said Michael Pratt, CEO of Qnetic. "Building the world's largest flywheel test cell while bringing our first Pulsar system into validation demonstrates both the maturity of our technology and our confidence in its commercial potential. We're creating the infrastructure needed to prove performance at scale and accelerate deployment for customers."

Designed for long life, high cycling, and grid reliability

Unlike batteries, which store energy chemically, flywheels store energy kinetically by spinning a rotor at extremely high speed inside a vacuum enclosure. When electricity is needed, the rotating mass drives a generator to return energy to the grid. Because the process involves no electrochemical reactions, flywheel systems can deliver decades of high-performance operation while offering rapid response times, high cycling capability, and no fire risks.

Qnetic's 200-kWh Pulsar system is being developed for applications including data centers, renewable energy time-shifting, grid balancing, microgrids, and industrial power resilience. The technology offers grid and commercial operators a durable, lower-lifetime-cost alternative for multi-hour energy storage. Qnetic flywheel systems can complement or replace lithium-ion batteries in applications where long asset life, unlimited cycling, sustainability and predictable lifetime economics are critical.

About Qnetic

Qnetic is developing advanced flywheel energy storage systems that deliver safe, durable and cost-effective long-duration energy storage for the modern electric grid. The company's proprietary technology combines high-performance mechanical energy storage with advanced controls to support renewable energy integration, grid flexibility, microgrids and industrial resilience. Headquartered in New York, Qnetic is advancing a new generation of energy storage systems engineered for decades of operation with minimal degradation. For more information, visit www.qnetic.energy.

Investor note

Qnetic’s current crowdfunding round in partnership with DealMaker offers retail investors an opportunity to participate in the company’s next growth phase. To review offering documents, risk disclosures, and investor FAQs, visit https://invest.qnetic.energy.

Media Contact

media@qnetic.energy

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