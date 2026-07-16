Guggenheim Securities Hires David Cannon to Strengthen Financial Sponsors Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that David Cannon has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Financial Sponsors Investment Banking coverage group. Mr. Cannon is based in the firm’s New York office.

Mr. Cannon joins Guggenheim with approximately 25 years of investment banking experience advising financial sponsors. Prior to joining Guggenheim, Mr. Cannon served as a Managing Director at KeyBanc Capital Markets, where he led the company’s coverage of private equity clients and specialized in both advisory and financing transactions. Prior to joining KeyBanc Capital Markets, Mr. Cannon served as a Managing Director within the Financial Sponsors group at Wells Fargo for approximately 15 years, where he covered private equity firms and led the company’s family office and energy-focused private equity coverage efforts. Mr. Cannon began his career at J.P. Morgan.

“We are excited to welcome David to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “David is a trusted adviser to the financial sponsor community, and his decades of experience across a broad range of complex transactions will be instrumental as we continue to scale our sponsor businesses. We look forward to David’s success at the firm.”

Mr. Cannon received his B.A. in political science from the University of Utah, his master’s degree in political economy from London School of Economics, and his MBA in finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

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