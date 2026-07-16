Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of GPGI, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises GPGI, Inc., (“GPGI” or the "Company") (NYSE: GPGI) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 3, 2025 - May 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). GPGI investors have until September 15, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/gpgi-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for PURSUING claims to recover their losses.

On March 12, 2026, GPGI announced 4Q25 and FY25 earnings and disclosed that its Husky Technologies reporting segment had $520.8 million in 4Q25 net sales (up 6.1% year-over-year) and $1.5687 billion in FY25 net sales (up 5% year-over-year). GPGI further disclosed that Husky had Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $136.1 million in 4Q25 (down 5.4% year-over-year) and $373.4 million in FY25 (down 3% year-over-year). Notably, Husky’s Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA margins for 4Q25 compressed by 318 basis points from 29.3% to 26.1%. On this news, GPGI’s stock price fell $3.23 per share, or 16.36%, over two trading sessions, to close at $16.51 per share on March 13, 2026. Then, on May 7, 2026, GPGI reported its 1Q26 financial results, revealing that Husky’s Pro Forma Adjusted Net Sales were just $290.8 million, down 5.2% year-over-year, and its Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA fell to $38 million, down 40.2% year-over year. Additionally, GPGI cut 2026 guidance, with its Pro Forma Adjusted Net Sales lowered from an initial range of $2.183 billion to $2.228 billion to a range of $1.95 billion to $2.10 billion, and its Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA lowered from an initial range of $620 million to $650 million to a range of $550 million to $610 million. On this news, GPGI’s stock price fell $4.52 per share, or 25.89%, to close at $12.94 per share on May 7, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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