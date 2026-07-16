Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Planet Fitness, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Planet Fitness, Inc., (“Planet Fitness” or the "Company") (NYSE: PLNT) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 6, 2025 - May 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Planet Fitness investors have until September 14, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/planet-fitness-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other items, Planet Fitness disclosed that “2026 is off to a slower than expected start from a net member growth perspective” as the Company faced “internal and external headwinds during our peak sign-up period.” The Company further disclosed that it was pausing its planned national Black Card price increase pending a broader pricing review. In addition, Planet Fitness stated that, based on “lower net joins than planned in the first quarter” and the decision to pause the Black Card price increase, it was reducing several of its 2026 growth expectations. The Company lowered expected system-wide same club sales growth to approximately 1%, compared to its prior guidance of 4% to 5%; revenue growth to approximately 7%, compared to prior guidance of approximately 9%; adjusted EBITDA growth to approximately 6%, compared to prior guidance of approximately 10%; adjusted net income to a decrease of approximately 2%, compared to prior guidance of 4% to 5% growth; and adjusted diluted EPS growth to approximately 4%, compared to prior guidance of 9% to 10%. On this news, Planet Fitness’s stock price fell $19.95 per share, or 31.19%, to close at $44.01 per share on May 7, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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