Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUBG) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Hub Group securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On June 29, 2026, a complaint was filed against the Company and some of its current and former officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning the premature and incorrect revenue recognition of certain transactions, the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable, the effectiveness of internal controls, and the Company's drivers of financial results and growth.

When investors learned the truth, Hub Group’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

“We urge Hub Group investors to reach out and check their eligibility,” said Andrea Farah, Partner and Head of Securities Practice at Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. “Investors can either email us directly or check their eligibility on our case management platform, Claim Magic.”

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Hub Group securities and wish to participate, check your eligibility through Lowey’s case management platform, https://claimmagic.com/cases/hub-group-inc. Alternatively, you can contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before August 28, 2026.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.