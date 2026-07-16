Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) (“Ensign” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On June 8, 2026, Hunterbrook published a detailed short-seller report alleging that the company engaged in systemic quality-measure gaming, falsified care-quality data, and improper related-party billing across its skilled nursing operations. Following this news, the price of Ensign stock fell significantly, causing millions of dollars in shareholder losses.

Then, on June 11, 2026, Muddy Waters Research published a short report on Ensign Group, alleging possible Medicare and Medicaid fraud via a scheme to rent licenses of administrators of skilled nursing facilities who are not actually managing the facilities, potentially in violation of the False Claims Act. This news caused the price of Ensign stock to drop even further.

“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Partner and Head of the firm’s securities practice.

If you suffered a loss in Ensign securities and wish to participate, check your eligibility through Lowey’s case management platform, https://claimmagic.com/cases/the-ensign-group. Alternatively, you can contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com