Summer Is Hard on Sunglasses; WHOOSH! Sport Shine Makes It Easy to See Clearly

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is hard on sunglasses. Between sweaty workouts, sunscreen-covered hands, dusty ballfields and long days spent on the golf course and outdoors, lenses can quickly become coated with fingerprints, grime and residue. To clean, most people grab a shirt, towel or whatever happens to be nearby and wipe. This summer, don’t wipe – WHOOSH!



WHOOSH!, the premium screen-cleaning brand behind Screen Shine has developed a sport-specific formula designed to deliver essential eyewear hygiene for sunglasses, sport glasses, goggles and visors. Designed for sports and outdoor activities like baseball and golf where visibility is non-negotiable, Sport Shine delivers fast, effective cleaning while helping reduce fogging and keeping lenses hygienic throughout training, competition, travel and everyday summer life.



"We've spent years helping people safely care for the screens they use every day and bringing that same expertise to sports optics was a natural next step," said Ian Landy, Company Lead for Sales & Marketing at WHOOSH!. "Sport Shine was designed for people who spend their summers outdoors and need a quick, effective way to keep their lenses clean, clear and performing at their best."



Sport Shine cleans and polishes eyewear lenses while helping reduce fogging caused by sweat, moisture and changing temperatures – all common challenges during summer activities ranging from baseball tournaments and rounds of golf to running, cycling and long days spent outdoors. The odorless, non-toxic formula safely removes sweat, body oils, sunscreen residue, fingerprints and grime without compromising delicate lens coatings, making it suitable for frequent use.

Ideal for active lifestyles, Sport Shine is designed for anyone who depends on clear vision outdoors, including runners, cyclists, golfers, baseball and softball players, football players wearing visors, coaches, outdoor adventurers and families spending long days in the sun.

Each WHOOSH! Sport Shine kit includes an antimicrobial PROTX2-coated microfiber cloth that helps prevent odor and bacterial buildup, paired with a breathable storage bag that allows the cloth to dry quickly and stay separated from sweaty gear. Available in 30 mL (1 fl oz) and 100 mL (3.4 fl oz) spray bottles, Sport Shine is designed for life on the move, fitting easily into golf bags, backpacks, purses, gym bags and vehicle consoles so clear vision is always within reach. The bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, reinforcing WHOOSH!'s commitment to sustainability alongside performance.

WHOOSH! Sport Shine is available now on Amazon and whoosh.com.

About WHOOSH!

WHOOSH! is a leading global brand in screen and device cleaning, trusted by millions for its powerful, non-toxic, and streak-free formula. WHOOSH! products are safe for all screens, made with thoughtful ingredients, and engineered to meet the demands of today’s tech-savvy consumers, at home, at work, and on the go.

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