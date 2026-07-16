Watsco Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)

MIAMI, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2026 second quarter results on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Prepared remarks regarding the results will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the senior management team.

The conference call will be webcast by CCBN's StreetEvents and can be found under the link highlighted on our website at www.watsco.com. The earnings results will be released before the market opens on July 29, 2026. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10210662/1047dd5bd98

Participants that would like to join, but have not pre-registered, can do so by dialing (844) 883-3908 within the United States or (412) 317-9254 internationally and asking for the “Watsco” call. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time as the number of telephone connections is limited.

Watsco is the largest distributor in the highly fragmented North American HVAC/R market. Watsco’s solid financial position and culture of innovation has enabled investments in long-term growth, including the Company’s industry-leading technology platforms. Today, approximately 74,000 contractors, installers and technicians engage digitally with the Company, resulting in improved growth and lower attrition. The Company is now advancing AI-driven initiatives to leverage its extensive data assets to enhance the customer experience and improve efficiencies. These investments position Watsco to capture market share as contractors increasingly adopt digital tools and incorporate data-driven solutions in their businesses.

Barry S. Logan

Executive Vice President

(305) 714-4102

e-mail: blogan@watsco.com

www.watsco.com