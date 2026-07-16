Datadog Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access the conference call by phone, please click this link to register for dial-in details. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website.



About Datadog

Datadog is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing businesses with unified visibility across the technology stack to manage complexity at scale. It brings applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth AI leaders, Datadog enables businesses to move faster with clarity and confidence.

Contact Information

Yuka Broderick

Datadog Investor Relations

IR@datadoghq.com