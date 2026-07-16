SPS Commerce Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), the leading intelligent supply chain network, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the market close on Thursday, July 30, 2026. SPS Commerce will host a call to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1382, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-0475 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. Please ask to join the SPS Commerce conference call. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at https://investors.spscommerce.com/events.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the leading intelligent supply chain network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. SPS is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Contact:

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Irmina Blaszczyk

SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com

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