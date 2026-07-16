Pepeto Announces $10.468 Million Raised With Current Stage 90% Complete





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has officially announced that its presale has passed $10.468 million raised, with the current stage now 90% complete. The announcement lands as attention on the project reaches its highest point since the presale opened.

Pepeto is a new crypto built on Ethereum, designed as a complete trading home where tokens can be bought, moved across chains, and checked for scams, all without fees eating the trade. Since the presale opened, participation has grown quickly. The project has drawn more than 40,000 participants, and they are following a simple logic: the presale price is fixed today, the open market sets a new one after listing, and that difference is where early positioning has always mattered most in crypto.

The token has not been listed on any exchange, which means no open market has priced it yet. The presale stage structure is public: each stage carries a fixed allocation, and when a stage completes, the next one opens at a higher price. That structure, combined with the project's finished tools, is what has kept attention on Pepeto through every stage so far, and the current stage reaching 90% marks the closest point yet to the planned listing.

The attention has grown sharply among traders who follow new Ethereum launches early, and Pepeto is now regularly named among the most active presales of the year for its steady progress and a community growing by the day.

Token Allocation and How the Token Sale Works

Pepeto runs on a total supply of 420 trillion tokens. The presale covers a fixed share of that supply, so participants can see how much early-stage supply exists and how much is already allocated. With the current stage 90% complete, a small portion remains before the presale moves to its next stage at a higher price, continuing toward the exchange listing set out in the project roadmap.

The process itself is straightforward. Entry takes three steps: set up a wallet, Metamask on desktop or Best Wallet on mobile, load it with ETH, USDT, or BNB, then connect it to the official website, choose an amount, and confirm. Card payments are also supported, which removes the wallet-loading step entirely, and that option has widened the project's audience, especially among people entering crypto for the first time.

One thing must be clear: PEPETO is available only through the official website Pepetocoin.com , and nowhere else. The token is not listed on any exchange, and any token appearing on an exchange or another site under this name before the official listing is not the genuine token. Checking the official source protects potential buyers from copies and scam contracts.

What's Next Pepeto?

The current stage is nearly complete, and activity has not slowed. Each day adds new holders and a larger total. The combination of finished tools, a completed audit by SolidProof, and an approaching listing has made Pepeto one of the most closely watched new Ethereum projects of the year.

The platform behind the token is already built: PepetoSwap runs trades with zero fees, the Pepeto Bridge moves assets across chains in one step, and an AI scanner checks every token before it lists. Staking is live from day one. When the exchange listing arrives, the presale chapter closes for good, the fixed presale price disappears with it, and the open market takes over the pricing, and that repricing moment is exactly the milestone the entire market is now watching for.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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