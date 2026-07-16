Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Manhattan, KS, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: LARK), the holding company for Landmark National Bank, announced today that it will release earnings for the second quarter of 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 10:00 am (CT).

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time: 10:00am Central Time

Teleconference Dial-In: (800) 715-9871

An audio recording of the earnings call will be available through August 6, 2026. To access, register via https://echo.registrations.events/signup using Conference ID 78609 to receive a unique access code to listen to the playback, including the correct numbers to dial.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 28 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, LaCrosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka, Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contact:

Mark A. Herpich

Chief Financial Officer

(785) 565-2000