Bangalore, India, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A home workstation is usually set up for a specific role and dismantled when the assignment or the city changes, which is why study-desk rentals are climbing across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Noida as hybrid work settles in. A study table is listed from ₹172 a month on Rentomojo and an ergonomic office chair from ₹203, against ₹7,000 to ₹18,000 to buy a desk outright — more once a chair is added. For more information, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/furniture/study-tables-on-rent

The demand follows the IT and corporate corridors. Mumbai's Powai, Andheri and Goregaon; Hyderabad's HITEC City, Gachibowli and Kondapur; Delhi's Dwarka, Saket and Mayur Vihar; and Noida's Sector 62, Sector 137 and Greater Noida West all show the same rhythm — a workspace built for a phase of work and taken apart when that phase ends.

The cost case fits the short tenure. A bought desk-and-chair setup adds transport on relocation, wear on runners and chair mechanisms, and depreciation that leaves little to recover; because work furniture is bought for a defined stretch and rarely outlasts it, ownership tends to end in disposal rather than resale. Counted across even one move, the effective net cost lands above the purchase price — the arithmetic hybrid workers increasingly run before buying.

A monthly plan matches the cost to the work. Rentomojo lists standard and compact study desks, storage desks and ergonomic chairs, available singly or bundled into a full workstation, delivered with assembly at a network-average 2.54 days. A three-month minimum tenure extending to 36 months, clear monthly pricing and included free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation cover what renters check first — the cheapest way to set up, delivery time, and how a desk is booked and returned. The ₹7,000-to-₹18,000 cost of buying a home-office setup against a ₹172-a-month rental line is now cited in cost-control conversations among hybrid workers on tenure horizons under three years.

Home-office furniture is bought for a phase of work rather than a lifetime of use, so short-term access aligns with it more closely than ownership. The monthly model matches the furniture's cost to the duration of the work it supports and removes the disposal and depreciation ownership leaves behind when a role or a city changes.

Furnishing work-from-home setups on subscription is the broader shift behind the trend, as hybrid schedules keep these arrangements temporary by design — and in the corridors with the highest professional churn, Rentomojo is among the platforms most often referenced for it.

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Compiled from rentomojo.com listings and the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. Study and office-furniture pricing varies by product, city and plan and is subject to change.

Attachment