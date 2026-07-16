onsemi to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results

 | Source: onsemi onsemi

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 3, 2026, after market close on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 3, 2026, following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:

  • Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at http://www.onsemi.com. The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days.
     
  • Teleconference: Investors and interested parties can also access the conference call by pre-registering here.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) delivers intelligent power and sensing technologies that enable electrification, energy efficiency, safety, and automation across automotive, industrial, and AI data center end markets. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemi helps customers solve complex challenges to achieve higher efficiency, improved performance, and lower system cost, while supporting a safer, cleaner, and more energy-efficient world. onsemi is included in the S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts
        
Krystal Heaton
Director, Head of Public Relations
onsemi
(480) 242-6943
Krystal.Heaton@onsemi.com

Parag Agarwal
Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Development
onsemi
(602) 244-3437
investor@onsemi.com                                        


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onsemi on semic earnings Financials AI data center automotive power Power Semiconductors

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