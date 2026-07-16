Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Paychex common stock of $1.19 per share, payable on August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 28, 2026.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) provides a comprehensive suite of expert-enabled technology and advisory solutions that help businesses manage HR, payroll, and benefits. Serving approximately 800,000 clients and paying 1 in 11 U.S. private sector workers, Paychex combines scale, trusted expertise, and innovation to help businesses succeed. Built on more than 50 years of workforce experience and one of the industry’s largest proprietary HR datasets, Paychex’s WISE agentic AI platform embeds intelligence directly into workflows to improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and deliver better outcomes. Visit www.paychex.com to learn more.
Investor Relations
Rachel White
Paychex, Inc.
Head of Investor Relations
585-216-0822
investors@paychex.com
Media Relations
Tracy Volkmann
Paychex, Inc.
Manager, Public Relations
585-387-6705
tvolkmann@paychex.com