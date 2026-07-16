Paychex Declares Quarterly Dividend

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Paychex common stock of $1.19 per share, payable on August 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 28, 2026.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) provides a comprehensive suite of expert-enabled technology and advisory solutions that help businesses manage HR, payroll, and benefits. Serving approximately 800,000 clients and paying 1 in 11 U.S. private sector workers, Paychex combines scale, trusted expertise, and innovation to help businesses succeed. Built on more than 50 years of workforce experience and one of the industry’s largest proprietary HR datasets, Paychex’s WISE agentic AI platform embeds intelligence directly into workflows to improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and deliver better outcomes. Visit www.paychex.com to learn more.



Investor Relations

Rachel White

Paychex, Inc.

Head of Investor Relations

585-216-0822

investors@paychex.com



Media Relations

Tracy Volkmann

Paychex, Inc.

Manager, Public Relations

585-387-6705

tvolkmann@paychex.com

