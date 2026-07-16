LV Petroleum Caps Another Record Month of Restaurant Growth and Closes in on Travel Center Milestone

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LV Petroleum LLC continued its nationwide expansion into the summer, closing out June with major restaurant milestones followed by two back-to-back travel center openings in July. The momentum advances the company toward its goal of 100 travel center locations and reinforces its position as one of the nation's fastest-growing operators.

LV Petroleum finished June with its quick-service and full-service restaurant portfolio reaching 221 sites nationwide. The company’s partnership with Miss J’s Cafe alone accounted for 15 of the month’s newest restaurant openings, bringing its portfolio to 86 locations. Rounding out June were four new Sbarro openings in Jackson, Mississippi; Rock Springs, Wyoming; Hillsboro, Texas; and Fillmore, Utah. Since the start of July, LV Petroleum has opened its second Jimmy John's location, located inside the company’s Conoco C-Store at Decatur and Post in Las Vegas.

“These openings are more than numbers,” said Jeanette Davis, senior vice president of LV Petroleum. “Each one means new jobs, new communities and better experiences for the travelers we serve.”

LV Petroleum is now closing in on 100 travel centers across the United States. The final stretch began on June 25 with the opening of a travel center in Grandview, Washington, featuring the company’s first IHOP and Applebee's dual-brand concept, alongside a Miss J’s Cafe. The Grandview site also includes a cold-case grab-and-go selection and a menu offering both Mexican and Indian food. The company's 88th travel center opened its doors on July 8 with a TA TravelCenter in Baytown, Texas, debuting a Schlotzsky's Deli, Cinnabon and a triple threat of Miss J's brands: Café, Smokehouse and Taco Cantina. The 89th joined the company’s portfolio a day later with a TA TravelCenter in Cookeville, Tennessee, including a Hardee’s, Sbarro Pizza and a Miss J’s Cold Case program.

“Hitting our 88th and 89th travel centers within 24 hours of each other tells you everything about the pace we're moving at right now,” said Kris Roach, president and CEO of LV Petroleum. “Our sights are set on 100 travel centers, but what's most important to us is ensuring that each new location matches the commitment to quality that our customers have come to count on. That’s something we don’t compromise on.”

These milestones reflect the vision set forth by co-founders Guy Madmon and Val Amiel. Their commitment to developing and operating the nation’s best travel centers, convenience stores and restaurant partnerships, which started more than a decade ago, has positioned LV Petroleum among the largest operators of its kind in the United States.

About LV Petroleum:

LV Petroleum LLC is a leading developer and operator of travel centers, convenience stores, and quick-service restaurants throughout the United States. Founded in 2014 by Guy Madmon and Val Amiel, and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, LV Petroleum operates over 89 travel center locations, 221 quick-service restaurants and 30 convenience stores. The company also operates over 30 different franchise brands, including Arby’s, Bojangles, Dunkin', and Starbucks, among others, as well as TravelCenters of America (TA) locations. LV Petroleum is committed to providing exceptional services, innovative solutions, and memorable experiences for travelers and local communities alike. For more information, visit lvpetroleum.net .