Down Range Capital Urges the Board of Cashmere Valley Bank (CSHX) to Immediately Pursue a Sale

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Down Range Capital Opportunity Fund, LP, a community bank-focused hedge fund and shareholder of Cashmere Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CSHX), today issued an open letter urging the Company’s Board of Directors to immediately pursue a sale of the Company.

In the letter, Down Range argues that the upcoming CEO transition, the absence of a credible succession plan, limited director stock ownership, and the franchise’s scarcity value make a strategic sale the best path forward for the Bank and its shareholders.

The full text of the open letter can be found below.





About Down Range Capital

Down Range Capital Opportunity Fund, LP is a Pennsylvania-based long/short hedge fund focused on investing in U.S. community and regional banks.

The opinions expressed herein are based on information reasonably available to Down Range as of the date of publication. The matters addressed herein are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Down Range’s control. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or any forward-looking statements contained herein, and Down Range disclaims any liability arising from the use of such information. This analysis reflects the current judgment of the Down Range investment team and is subject to change without notice. The opinions expressed herein should not be construed as legal, tax, investment, or other advice, or as a recommendation to purchase or sell any particular security.

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