Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Purchase a New Home at Canopy Cottages in Redmond, Washington

REDMOND, Wash., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase a new home at Canopy Cottages in Redmond, Washington. Only four, move-in ready homes remain available in this unique award-winning luxury community.

Tucked into a wooded setting, Canopy Cottages features 26 two-story cottage-style homes situated around communal green spaces and a dense tree canopy. The homes offer craftsman, shingle, or farmhouse architectural styles with inviting covered front porches to complement the serene surroundings. Offering 1,259 square feet of living space, the final homes include 2 to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with thoughtfully crafted interior finishes and Designer Appointed Features selected at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Residents also enjoy a private clubhouse with an outdoor event lawn and patio area for gatherings and relaxation. Move-in ready homes in Canopy Cottages are priced from $1 million.





"Canopy Cottages provides the perfect balance of luxury living and natural beauty," said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers for the Pacific region. "This community has been a favorite for those seeking a peaceful retreat close to the conveniences of Redmond and Kirkland. We encourage home shoppers to act quickly to secure one of the final move-in ready homes available."

Located in the highly desirable Rose Hill neighborhood, Canopy Cottages offers convenient access to casual and fine dining, world-class shopping, and recreational opportunities. The proximity to I-405 provides an easy commute to employers including Google and Microsoft and major employment centers such as Kirkland, Redmond, and downtown Bellevue. Children living in the community will attend schools in the acclaimed Lake Washington School District, including Twain Elementary, Kirkland Middle, and Lake Washington High School.





Canopy Cottages is located at 13468 NE 112th Place in Redmond and is open by appointment. For more information, call 844-845-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)