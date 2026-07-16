Global Structural Health Monitoring Market Size to Reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2035 | Growing at 9.1% CAGR | Industry Trends, Market Share & Forecast – Custom Market Insights

Austin, TX, USA, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Structural Health Monitoring Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Installation Type (Retrofit, New Construction), By Monitoring Frequency (Periodic Monitoring, Continuous Monitoring), By Industry Vertical (Civil Infrastructure, Buildings and Facilities, Bridges and Tunnels, Mining and Heavy Industry, Dams and Waterways, Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Power), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global structural health monitoring market was valued at approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 8.6 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Structural Health Monitoring Market Revenue and Trends

Structural health monitoring can be defined as the constant or periodic monitoring of the health condition and performance of structures such as bridges, buildings, tunnels, dams, railways, wind turbines, pipelines, aircrafts and other industrial structures through integrated systems comprising sensors, data acquisition systems, communication network and sophisticated analysis. Technologies used in SHM include strain gauges, accelerometers, fiber optic sensors, acoustic emission sensors, vibration sensors and temperature sensors.

Data collected by these systems is then analyzed using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud computing, edge computing and digital twins. Emerging market trends include the fast-growing implementation of AI-enabled damage detection, wireless Internet of Things (IoT) based sensor networks, sophisticated fiber optic sensing techniques, cloud-enabled monitoring solutions and digital twins. Other trends in the market include increased investments in smart cities, resilient infrastructure and renewable energy projects. These market trends are contributing to the transition from periodic inspection to intelligent monitoring of infrastructure.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the structural health monitoring market?

Safety measures and increased demands for disaster resilience are some of the key factors driving the Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) market. Government and infrastructure authorities have started mandating real-time monitoring of critical infrastructure to minimize structural failures and ensure the safety of citizens. Infrastructures such as bridges, tunnels, dams, railway lines, airports, hospitals, and public buildings are increasingly exposed to threats of aging, increased loading, earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, and other climate hazards.

Governments have been tightening their policies on inspections, disaster risk reduction (DRR), and resilience, and are therefore encouraging the installation of SHM systems that use artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), fiber optics sensing, and predictive analytics.

The numbers provided by the governments confirm the importance of such investments. In its report on the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, the UNDRR reports that 141 countries adopted the national disaster risk reduction strategy by 2025, in line with the Sendai Framework, as opposed to 56 countries that did so in 2015, showing the strengthening of disaster resilience policies on the global scale. Also, 125 countries indicated the existence of multi-hazard early warning systems in 2025, as opposed to 56 in 2015, indicating increased government investment in resilient infrastructures. The UNDRR further reports that the global economic losses resulting from disasters totaled USD 1.1 trillion between 2015 and 2024, while an annual average of 91,847 critical infrastructure facilities was damaged or destroyed due to disasters.

(A free sample of the Structural Health Monitoring report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Structural Health Monitoring report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Regional Insights

North America contributed the most market share in 2025. The growth in revenues in North America will be driven by the high rate of adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), IoT sensors, fiber optic sensing technology, digital twins, cloud computing, and edge computing, which allows for the real-time assessment and automatic damage detection of the structure. Furthermore, there is a large number of top providers of SHM technology, research organizations, and engineering companies located in the region that are working on developing new monitoring systems.

Besides, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period. The growth in the number of offshore and onshore renewable energy structures, such as wind farms and hydropower stations, has been responsible for the increased adoption of SHM systems as means of achieving efficiency during the process. This has been possible due to the emergence of regional firms engaged in the manufacturing of sensors and digital technology.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the structural health monitoring market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the structural health monitoring market forward?

What are the structural health monitoring industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Structural Health Monitoring Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Structural Health Monitoring market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.9 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 8.6 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.6 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.1% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Component, Technology, Installation Type, Monitoring Frequency, Industry Vertical and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Browse the full “Structural Health Monitoring Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Installation Type (Retrofit, New Construction), By Monitoring Frequency (Periodic Monitoring, Continuous Monitoring), By Industry Vertical (Civil Infrastructure, Buildings and Facilities, Bridges and Tunnels, Mining and Heavy Industry, Dams and Waterways, Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Power), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/structural-health-monitoring-market/

Recent Developments

In March 2025, the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology unveiled a generative AI inspection suite producing 10,000 tunnel damage images within 24 hours to automate drone-based surveys.

In January 2025, the Alabama Department of Insurance introduced 35%-60% premium discounts on hurricane policies for IBHS-compliant retrofits, boosting sensor adoption in coastal housing.

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List of the prominent players in the Structural Health Monitoring Market:

NovaMetrix LLC

Hottinger Brüel & Kjaer GmbH

Strainstall UK (James Fisher)

Senceive Ltd.

COWI A/S

Acellent Technologies Inc.

Digitexx Data Systems

National Instruments Corporation

Kinemetrics Inc.

Geocomp Corporation

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Structural Monitoring Systems PLC

LORD MicroStrain (Parker LORD)

Sixense Group

RST Instruments Ltd.

SGS SA

Sensuron LLC

Fylde Electronic Laboratories Ltd.

Bridge Diagnostics Inc.

Others

The Structural Health Monitoring Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Installation Type

Retrofit

New Construction

By Monitoring Frequency

Periodic Monitoring

Continuous Monitoring

By Industry Vertical

Civil Infrastructure Buildings and Facilities Bridges and Tunnels

Mining and Heavy Industry

Dams and Waterways

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Structural Health Monitoring Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/structural-health-monitoring-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Structural Health Monitoring Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Structural Health Monitoring Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Structural Health Monitoring Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Structural Health Monitoring Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Structural Health Monitoring Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the structural health monitoring market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Structural Health Monitoring Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is an analysis of the market chain for structural health monitoring, including upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the structural health monitoring industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Structural Health Monitoring Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Structural Health Monitoring Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Structural Health Monitoring Market Report

The Structural Health Monitoring Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Structural Health Monitoring The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Structural Health Monitoring Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Structural Health Monitoring Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global structural health monitoring market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide structural health monitoring market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the structural health monitoring market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the structural health monitoring market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Structural Health Monitoring market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the structural health monitoring industry.

Managers in the structural health monitoring sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide structural health monitoring market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in structural health monitoring products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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