Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

PRINCETON, N.J., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) plans to report Second Quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About Clearway Energy, Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest owners of clean energy generation assets in the U.S. Our portfolio comprises approximately 13.9 GW of gross capacity in 27 states, including approximately 11.1 GW of wind, solar and battery energy storage systems and approximately 2.8 GW of flexible dispatchable power generation providing critical grid reliability services. Through our diversified and primarily contracted clean energy portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CWEN. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC. For more information, visit investor.clearwayenergy.com.

Investor:

Akil Marsh, 609-608-1500

investor.relations@clearwayenergy.com



Media:

Zadie Oleksiw, 202-836-5754

media@clearwayenergy.com

