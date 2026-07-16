BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (Nasdaq: BJRI) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The Company will host an investor conference call at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific) that same day. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the conference call, please visit the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com several minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. An archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the call.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1978, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual dining brand with deep brewhouse roots delivering premium food and memorable experiences. With more than 200 restaurants across 31 states, BJ's brings guests together to celebrate life's everyday moments over chef-crafted food, award-winning house crafted beer and genuine hospitality in a fresh atmosphere. With signature deep-dish pizzas, the often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert, pours and more, BJ's offers something for every taste and every occasion. A pioneer in craft brewing, BJ's is the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, earning over 270 medals since 1996, including the 2025 Questex Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and top rankings across multiple categories at the 2026 World Beer Cup and North American Beer Awards. Whether gathering with family for a weeknight dinner, catching the game with friends or raising a glass to life's biggest milestones, BJ's is where moments turn into lasting memories. To learn more, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.