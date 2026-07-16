NexusTek Expands Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services to Financial Services

DENVER, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, NexusTek, a leading provider of secure, scalable IT solutions, is expanding its managed IT, cybersecurity, and private cloud services portfolio to the financial services industry with a new suite of industry-focused managed, professional, and advisory services. Designed for mid-market banks, insurers, asset managers, capital markets firms, and payment processors, these services help financial services institutions strengthen their security posture and close cyber resilience gaps, and modernize their technology infrastructure without expanding internal IT teams.

Financial institutions face some of the highest cybersecurity risks of any industry and many are challenged to keep pace with evolving threats using limited internal resources.

"For too long, financial institutions have treated cybersecurity as something they revisit once a year. That’s no longer enough,” said Hamilton Yu, CEO at NexusTek. "The threats change every day, and organizations need continuous visibility into their security posture. We built this practice so mid-market organizations have access to the expertise they need without having to build a larger team."

"Most mid-market organizations face the same challenge,” Yu added. “There’s a gap between what their internal teams can realistically support and what today’s threat environment demands. We built this practice to close that gap by giving financial services leaders a single partner across private cloud, cybersecurity, advisory services, and AI."

What’s Included: NexusTek Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services

The expanded offering begins with a no-cost cybersecurity and compliance assessment that evaluates an organization’s current security posture, identifies gaps, and delivers a clear prioritized roadmap. From there, clients can access an integrated portfolio of services, including:

Dedicated Private Cloud Infrastructure with built-in SOC 1 and SOC 2 reporting

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) with a 24/7 Security Operations Center

vCIO Advisory for ongoing strategic guidance

Co-Managed IT and Help Desk support

AI Implementation with governance built in from day one



For more information on NexusTek managed IT, cybersecurity, and private cloud services for financial services, visit nexustek.com/finserv.

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address customer business challenges and support long-term success.

Media Contact:

Pavle Majerle

Marketing Director

info@nexustek.com

(877) 470-0401