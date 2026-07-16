Tim Lamb Group Represents David Weaver in the Successful Sale of Wheeling Subaru Volkswagen in Wheeling, West Virginia to Crown Auto Group

Columbus, OH, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Wheeling Subaru Volkswagen, located at 3569 National Road in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Crown Auto Group. The transaction officially closed on June 24, 2026.

The acquisition marks Crown Auto Group's first Subaru and Volkswagen dealerships, expanding the company's growing portfolio to 11 dealerships across West Virginia and Pennsylvania. The dealerships are now operating as Crown Subaru of Wheeling and Crown Volkswagen of Wheeling.

The sale also marks the end of an era for longtime owner David Weaver, who made the decision to retire after 39 years of ownership. Wheeling Subaru Volkswagen was Weaver's only dealership, where he built a reputation for exceptional customer service and strong community relationships.

Tim Lamb Group represented the seller in the transaction, marking the firm's first successful assignment with Weaver. Blair Sharpe of Tim Lamb Group advised Weaver throughout the sale process, from initial valuation and market preparation through buyer negotiations and closing.

"After 39 years of owning Wheeling Subaru Volkswagen, deciding to sell wasn't easy, but Blair Sharpe of Tim Lamb Group made the entire process effortless. From the very first conversation about preparing the dealership for sale, through listing, buyer negotiations, and closing on June 24, Blair was thorough, responsive, and genuinely listened to what mattered most to me," stated David Weaver, Owner of Wheeling Subaru Volkswagen. "Blair found the right buyer, secured a sale price that exceeded my expectations, and guided me through every step with professionalism and care. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this transition, and I recommend him without hesitation to any dealer considering a sale."

The dealership consists of a 27,762 square-foot facility situated on 5.42 acres. Crown Auto Group has already begun investing in the property with parking lot improvements underway and plans for a grand reopening celebration later this year.

Blair Sharpe, Director at Tim Lamb Group, believes that the transaction exemplifies the importance of finding the right culture fit between buyer and seller. He stated, "David spent nearly four decades building a dealership that reflected his values and finding a buyer who would honor that legacy was a top priority throughout this process." He continued with, "Crown Auto Group demonstrated a genuine commitment to preserving the dealership's culture while investing in its future. We're proud to have represented David in this milestone transaction and wish both him and Crown Auto continued success."

Founded in 2016, Crown Auto Group has grown into one of the region's fastest-growing dealership groups, employing more than 600 team members across West Virginia and Pennsylvania. As a family-owned organization, the company is committed to customer service and community involvement supporting numerous schools, charitable organizations, and nonprofit initiatives throughout the markets it serves.

Kolten Saunders, Chief Operating Officer of Crown Auto Group, noted that the acquisition was driven by both strategic growth and respect for the legacy Weaver established over nearly four decades.

"David Weaver built an outstanding dealership with a loyal customer base, a talented team, and an excellent reputation throughout the region. We are honored that he entrusted Crown Auto Group to carry that legacy forward," stated Kolten Saunders, Chief Operating Officer of Crown Auto Group. "Wheeling is an attractive market for us because of its proximity to Pittsburgh and our existing operations in Washington, Pennsylvania. We look forward to investing in the facility, supporting the local community, and continuing to provide the exceptional customer experience that has defined this dealership for decades."

Crown Auto Group now operates 11 dealerships across West Virginia and Pennsylvania, including nine dealerships in West Virginia and two in Pennsylvania, representing nine automotive brands: Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Ford, Mitsubishi, Chevrolet, Subaru, and Volkswagen. The Wheeling acquisition represents the group's first Subaru and Volkswagen franchises and strengthens its presence in Northern West Virginia while complementing its existing dealerships in nearby Pennsylvania.

For more information on Tim Lamb Group visit, https://timlambgroup.com/.

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their OEM management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit www.timlambgroup.com

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